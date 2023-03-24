Woman who lost mother to suicide seeks supports for menopausal women

“I never knew menopause had killed my mum."

Sallyanne Brady, who lost her mother to suicide during early menopause, used the National Menopause Summit to demand greater supports for menopausal women battling depression.

Ms Brady told yesterday’s sold-out event that while supports for women are improving, more dedicated help is needed.

Founder of the Irish Menopause support group, Ms Brady experienced early menopause in her late 30s, accompanied by severe mental health challenges.

Hormone replacement treatment (HRT) ended the period-related depression she had suffered for five years, she told the audience at Dublin’s Mansion House.

“I started thinking about mum. She was in early menopause, is this what happened to her?” she said.

"I’d lost my mum; I couldn’t talk to her about menopause.

I never knew menopause had killed her, I thought she was a crazy woman. It was a huge turning point and learning for me personally as to why my childhood was destroyed.

Ms Brady spoke of the “hunger for information” around mental health in menopause and menopause in general.

One attendee told Ms Brady from the floor “you saved my life”, explaining that she was suicidal before accessing the support group.

“So I just want to say thank you to Sallyanne. She’s been an absolute gamechanger for a few of the women here today who’ve approached me,” she said.

“I’ve met so many women through the forum that Sallyanne set up, who have said ‘what the hell is this, why am I feeling palpitations, anxiety, depression, very dark dreams, nightmares?’ We have to talk about it.”

Davina McCall, who publicised the difficulties experienced by menopausal women with a ground-breaking documentary in 2021, also addressed the event.

TV presenter Davina McCall told women to ask their GPs to employ staff with a dedicated interest in women’s health and menopause. Picture: Marc O'Sullivan

She told women to ask their GPs to employ staff with a dedicated interest in women’s health and menopause, saying women should be “as annoying as a mosquito” about this.

“If you haven’t got a women’s healthcare specialist, and you get one in your surgery, every woman in your area will benefit from your actions,” she said.

“That is an amazing gift for women. If you badger them, they can do training. It doesn’t even need to be a GP; they are brilliant but it could be a practice nurse. There are ways to get help.”

Broadcaster Gráinne Seoige, who also made a menopause documentary highlighted some startling statistics, pointed out that: “In Ireland, a woman is most likely to commit suicide in this country at the age of 51. That is shocking.”

Ms McCall agreed, saying: “25% of women sail through it [menopause], 50% of women sound a bit like you and me, they struggle with various symptoms. But the other 25% are extremely low, in serious trouble, need support and are often suicidal.”

Dr Deirdre Lundy, a well-known GP advocate for menopause, welcomed new Government funding "finally" coming, including for a dedicated clinic in Tipperary, but said more change is still needed.

Dr Deirdre Lundy welcomed new Government funding 'finally' coming but said more change is still needed. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

“We have actually started to increase the number of recognised trained menopause experts in the Republic of Ireland,” she said.

A new Menopause Society of Ireland is being set up by Dr Lundy and Dr Caoimhe Hartley, who also addressed the sold-out event.

Nenagh-based GP Dr Brian Kennedy said evolving knowledge around treatments can be challenging for the medical profession.

There are now around 1,000 Irish GPs in a Telegram group swapping information on treating menopause and perimenopause, he said.

The summit also heard calls for better workplace supports, including from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Menopause Hub founder Loretta Dignam said: “When Helen Tomlinson was named as England’s first-ever menopause employment champion this month, she said she was determined to smash the taboo surrounding menopause. About time too.

“And it’s about time policymakers in this country challenged the taboo that still exists around menopause in Ireland and made a similar appointment here.”

Summit founder Sinead McNamara said next year’s will be a two-day event.