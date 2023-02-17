Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, February 17

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Undercover gardaí checking pubs for drug use: Gardaí are already carrying out undercover checks in licensed premises, it is understood. >>READ MORE.

Covid-19 vaccine programme opens to children under four: Up until now, Covid-19 vaccinations were only available to those aged five and over. >>READ MORE.

Alison O'Connor: Aren't we lucky to have someone like Graham Norton?: There's nothing high maintenance or aloof about the West Cork presenter who is incredibly generous with everything, including his time. >>READ MORE.

Government urged to remember households 'in crisis' as cost of living continues to rise: Advocacy groups urged the Government to provide further supports to help struggling households deal with the worsening cost-of-living crisis. >>READ MORE.

Micheál Martin travels to Munich to meet UK counterpart over protocol deal: Amid a flurry of last-minute political engagements, Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin will also speak with his UK counterpart James Cleverly in Munich on Friday before travelling to Brussels for a discussion with the EU's chief negotiator Maroš Šefčovič over the weekend. >>READ MORE.

Death toll from New Zealand cyclone reaches eight: Cyclone Gabrielle struck the country’s north on Monday, bringing widespread flooding, landslides and power outages, and the level of damage has been compared to Cyclone Bola in 1988. >>READ MORE.

Liam Sheedy: So long, Bubbles, it was a privilege to work with one of Tipp's most skillful: There were times we sparked off each other. But we got to know each other and over time we connected and struck up a strong bond. >>READ MORE.

Irish Teacher: So, what is the purpose of education? It's much more than jobs or money: Our society is changing faster than any other society in Europe when it comes to ageing. Our schools need to catch up with that. >>READ MORE.

First Dates recap: Cork's Aoife 'blown away' by raver from Tipp : All of last night's encounters had a happy ending - even if they didn't all result in love. >>READ MORE.

WEATHER ROUND-UP

Very windy for a time this morning in northern and eastern parts with strong and gusty westerly winds.

Lingering rain and drizzle will clear through the morning with moderating westerly winds and some hazy sunny spells.

Further outbreaks of rain will develop in the southwest by midday and spread northeastwards to all areas through the afternoon and evening with strengthening southwesterly winds.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.