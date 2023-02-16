First Dates recap: Cork's Aoife 'blown away' by raver from Tipp

Lukas and Aoife

Lovely Aoife, 31, from Cork is our first dater through the Gibson’s doors tonight. Aoife has decided this is her ‘year of yes’ she says, and she’s just looking for a “fun date” tonight.

Enter, Lukas, 37, originally from Slovakia, now living in Tipperary, who arrives at the restaurant in a fit of giggles and a raspy voice. He’s just arrived back from Belgium’s Tomorrowland music festival – as in, he arrived this morning, went for a nap and rocked up to the door. Maitre d' Mateo Saina looks less than impressed, maybe even a bit concerned.

“Now you’re switching from the festival to the dating mode,” he says to a giddy Lukas who goes “hmm..”.

“That was an order, not a question,” Mateo says.

And so he brings him over to meet Aoife and barman Neil, who Lukas is buzzing to tell about his “raving” too.

“I am a very spontaneous person,” he says. “Clearly..” Aoife says with a raised eyebrow.

When waitress Alice comes over to bring them to the table, Lukas says he isn’t done with the conversation with Neil and asks can they have five more minutes. Cue the awkward laughs..

In Aoife’s defence, she listens patiently and sweetly to Lukas’ incessant chat, which, in Lukas’ defence, he does apologise for on more than one occasion. “It’s okay, I like listening,” Aoife replies.

Later, when we get a chance to hear from Aoife, we learn that she’s currently focused on doing day trips for herself, learning to sing professionally, yoga, mindfulness, taekwondo and learning ballroom dances... we need a nap just listening to all of that!

At the end of the night, Aoife asks can she go first when asked the romance Q.

"You are a wonderful person, you absolutely blew me away.

"I don't feel a spark," she says, "so romantically I am going to say no... but if you would like to keep in touch, I would really like that.

"I have a lot to learn from you."

Lukas says he'd be up for that.

Áine and Dillon

Áine, First Dates Ireland

Next up is Áine from Offaly. The 31-year-old isn’t holding out for a love-at-first-sight scenario, but a “god I can’t wait to talk to them again” feeling at the dates conclusion. She’s looking for someone who she can have a laugh with, who can be spontaneous, and who can be her best friend.

She’s paired up with Dubliner Dillon, 34, who says his ideal women is “confident” and “pretty”, and someone who is “up for adventures, a bit of travelling”.

But if he’s looking for adventure, Áine certainly isn’t up for stepping out of her comfort zone when it comes to food.

“I have a very limited food palate she says,” citing “onions and bananas” as two big no-nos.

After a quick glance at the menu tonight, she calls over waiter Pete for a look at the kids menu. To her dates credit, he doesn’t make her feel anyways awkward. “She likes what she likes,” he says to Pete.

Dillon First Dates Ireland

When her food arrives, a very plain and dry looking plate of chicken goujons with rice, she admits she would usually have it with “about 10 garlic dips” but she won’t tonight because, “I am trying to be posh.” The date takes a turn for the more serious when Áine lets her date know her last partner, her son's father, passed away as a result of depression.

“When the day came... I was prepared for it, that’s not to say it made it any easier,” she said. “The grief never goes, there's always a hole, but you learn to live your life around it.” As the date goes on, talk turns to Áine’s charity skydive which she completed despite being terrified of heights.

“The lift here made my legs shake,” she admits. “And you SKYDIVED?” Dillion says, amazed.

At the end of the night, the pair are on the same page, with both saying they’re not sure yet about whether the other is right for them – but they’re up for another date to find out.

A clip at the end lets us know that after a few dates... they are now a couple.

Ellie and Alice

Elle First Dates Ireland

Ellie from Tipperary provides a heavy dose of nostalgia when she appears on screen with a beeping noise in the background.

“Is that your Tamogotchi?” a RTÉ staffer can be heard asking behind the camera. “Yeah,” Ellie says, “it’s like a child.”

The 22-year-old, who says she has been stood-up five times previously, says she’d like to have “a person”.

“All of my friends are in relationships, two of my friends are actually dating so I am like a third wheel. The other day I went to McDonalds and I was sitting on my own with my Tamagotchi, really fucking sad.”

Ellie is looking for someone “so laid back, they’re horizontal.”

Alice First Dates Ireland

Well, someone once told Alice, 24, that she’s “so laid back she should be lying down," so it sounds like this Kildare lady will be right up Ellie's street.

The pair have a really interesting and refreshing conversation that touches on coming out, Ellie's jehovah witness upbringing, and their adoration of Elton John.

At the end of the night, Alice says Ellie definitely seems like "girlfriend material". Sixth time lucky ay?

Shane and Brianna

Shane First Dates Ireland

The final couple of the night is a 23-year-old magician and a 20-year-old student.

Shane from Kildare, tells Neil he doesn't always do a magic trick for his dates because he's had a few instances before where it's given girls "the ick".

Unfortunately for him, when Brianna from Wicklow sits down and tells barman Neil she used to work behind the bar himself, he's straight in with "did you ever meet magicians?"

"I met one.." she says," ah jesus... it was gas...you have to be a bit mad."

Barman Neil is having a great time as Brianna is informed that, well, she's actually sitting opposite a magician right now.

Brianna First Dates Ireland

Brianna said she used to settle for less, but not any more.

"Holding the door open," she says, "sending a text saying 'I miss you', that sort of thing - I totally want that."

Asked who her celebrity crush is, she replies "Paul Mescal".

"Him in a Gaelic jersey is just unreal."

Other requirements include being over 6ft - Shane is 6ft 5.

We don't see too much of this pairs encounter, but we get enough to know it went well, and at the end of the night, Shane says he "really hopes" Brianna liked him, because he really liked her.

Turns out, she did, and she thinks he's "definitely" boyfriend material.

"It was like... a warmth. My heart is happy."

First Dates Ireland airs Thursdays at 9:30pm on RTÉ 2