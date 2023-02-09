Corkman admits attacking garda while trying to escape from patrol car

A 31-year-old Cork man facing trial by judge and jury for assaulting a member of An Garda Síochána during an incident at a hostel in Cork in November has confessed to the attack.

Simon Quilligan was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court where he pleaded guilty to the assault.

Judge Helen Boyle remanded the accused in custody to appear for sentencing on February 17.

In the course of his evidence previously, Garda Ken O’Brien said that at 9.30am on November 7 he went to St. Vincent’s hostel on Anglesea Terrace, Cork, to arrest Simon Quilligan on a bench warrant that was issued on November 1 for failing to appear in Cork District Court in relation to another matter.

Garda O’Brien said that when he informed the accused of the warrant for his arrest he let him go to his room in the hostel to get ready. He returned and got into the back seat of the patrol car. However, he said that the defendant soon afterwards tried to get out the window of the car when he found the back door was locked.

Garda O’Brien testified that the accused got into the front of the car and punched him three times in the face. Outside the car there was a struggle and Garda O’Brien called for urgent assistance.

Quilligan has now pleaded guilty to assaulting Garda O’Brien when he was acting in the course of his duties. The sergeant said it took six gardaí to arrest Quilligan and that two officers had to deploy incapacitant spray and one had to use his asp – the retractable metal baton issued to gardaí.

Simon Quilligan said previously that he was frustrated when he heard about the warrant that had been issued for his failure to appear as he had been unable to attend the particular court on November 1.