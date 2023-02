Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

An Bord Pleanála director of planning cleared of wrongdoing after conflict-of-interest probe: A confidential report compiled for An Bord Pleanála has cleared the organisation's director of planning of wrongdoing following a series of damning media allegations.

Mother of boy with cerebral palsy urges maternity units to adopt 'life-saving' guidelines: A Cork woman whose son suffered life-changing injuries after a preventable pregnancy-related condition went undiagnosed has welcomed "life-saving" new guidelines and called for their swift implementation.

John Lydon: My Cork mum would be 'chuffed' at Irish Eurovision entry: Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has said his Cork mother and Galway father would be "ever so chuffed" that he is in the running to represent Ireland at Eurovision 2023.

Safety of emergency surgery services 'a matter of concern': Ireland should have fewer hospitals offering 24/7 emergency surgery and instead run a network of emergency centres to give patients better care.

Cork man who stole thousands of euro worth of jewellery jailed: Thousands of euro worth of jewellery stolen from a house at Tivoli was found hidden under a rock behind a wheelie bin on Dunbar Street in Cork and now the man who stole it during a burglary has been jailed for 18 months.

Signed, sealed, delivered, €260,000 revamped post office is a tasty package: Bang for your buck at lovely Knockanevin with beautiful countryside views

Ryan: Intervention by GAA in Glen-Crokes saga would have been 'completely inappropriate': An intervention by GAA leadership in the Kilmacud Crokes-Glen All-Ireland senior club football saga would have been "the worst thing we could possibly do", according to director general Tom Ryan.

Irish Teacher: Does the school system shame neurodivergent children?: I have learned so much from writing this column about how different children learn and I am a far better teacher for it. I have moved from a devotion to my subject towards a devotion to my students.

First Dates recap: Serial Cork dater finds her match in Charlie from Louth: The 26-year-old, originally from Georgia USA but now living in Cork, says, 'for a month there I probably had breakfast, lunch and dinner and didn't have to pay for any of them because I was going on dates for all of them'

Today will be mostly cloudy with isolated drizzle and mist and just occasional bright periods. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with a moderate to fresh southwesterly breeze.

