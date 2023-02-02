First Dates recap: Serial Cork dater finds her match in Charlie from Louth

Laya and Charlie

First through The Gibson’s doors tonight is self-confessed “serial dater” Laya.

The 26-year-old, originally from Georgia USA but now living in Cork, said she’s been on a LOT of first dates.

“For a month there I probably had breakfast, lunch and dinner and didn’t have to pay for any of them because I was going on dates for all of them.”

Laya, First Dates

Laya says she’s a “hopeless romantic” but single for six years.

Asked why she thinks that might be, she says it’s because she “knows what she wants” and “won’t settle”.

Her type is “tall, handsome and Irish” - but they have to be 6ft or over.

She's paired up with Charlie, 27, from Louth who says he “ran out of swipes” on Tinder.

“I’ve gone a lot of first dates,” he says, “not a lot of second dates.”

Charlie, who makes video games, is bringing his A Game tonight arriving in a crisp white shirt with a bag of macarons for his date.

Charlie, First Dates

But, he might be set up for a fall as early on Laya mentions being “catfished” by men pretending to be taller than they are.

“I feel bad saying it to you...” she says, as though the man is only up to her waist, “I am very big into height.”

Charlie is 5’8 or 5’9, he says.

Thankfully, it looks like the height is being overlooked (or maybe it’s because they are seated) because Laya did say that if she starts “snorting”, it probably means she likes the guy. And with Charlie, well, she’s snorting a lot.

“I was called Miss Piggy in high school,” she confesses. But Charlie says it’s “so cute”.

We’re delighted when Laya decides to overlook Charlie’s height and say yes to date number 2. So is Charlie.

Kevin and Julianne

Julianne, First Dates

Another woman who knows what she wants is Julianne.

The Cavan woman, 33, has never been in a relationship. When asked what she’s looking for, “looks,” is tip of her tongue, and a man who can “work the room”.

But, she says, a good smile will also “melt” her.

“I’ve been single because I wanted to be single,” she says. “But now, I don’t want to be any more.”

Her date for the night is Kevin, 36, from Carlow.

He's a plumber, but more importantly, he’s a sporting man, which is right up Julianne’s street.

At the end of the night, she admits she would usually be keeping a list of what was “wrong” on a date, but she didn’t tonight.

“He’s handsome, he’s well-dressed, a great smile, he can talk,” she says, and she “definitely” felt a spark.

But, unfortunately, Kevin says he didn’t feel a spark, so it’s back to the drawing board for both.

Josh and Brian

Josh, 20, says he has been “single since the womb.”

“I thought it was because I was gay,” he says, “but now I see a lot of gay people in relationships”.

Josh is laid-back and easy-going – the opposite of his drag alter ego Celtic Tigress.

A fitting name for a man who says he is “very passionate” about the Irish language – thought he says he has “no experiencieng using it in bed”.

He’s paired up with student president of TU Dublin, Brian, 24, who says the gay dating scene is so small in Dublin he was worried he would know his date, or his date would know his twin, who is also gay. Thankfully, Josh knows neither.

The two bond over their involvement in LGBTQ+ groups in college, and on the pressures within the gay community to fit in to certain “stereotypes”.

“It’s easy to be rejected when you don’t fit into these labels,” Josh says.

At the end of the night, they both say yes to another romantic rendezvous.

Clodagh and Adam

Clodagh, First Dates

Clodagh and Adam have matched a number of times on various dating apps, but never met in person.

“It’s a small word,” Clodagh, 27, says when she’s taken up to the bar to – finally – meet Adam, 28, both from Dublin.

“He was with the wrong crowd when he was younger,” she says, “I probably wouldn’t have given him a chance.”

Now, it’s a chance to actually get to know him, so she starts firing the questions.

“You have kids do ya?” she asks.

“One,” he confirms, “a boy, Hudson.”

“Obviously, it’s right on your forehead,” she retorts.

But, don’t judge a book by its cover, Adam says, he might have a tough exterior, but he’s a softie on the inside.

“I have a bath and candles” he says.

Clodagh says she’s a softie too.

“Are ya?” Adam says, surprised, “I always thought you were a bulldozer.”

Adam, First Dates

Clodagh says he is “easily pleased” and when asked what she wants in fella she says it is simply a man who wants more than a “one night stand” and isn’t a “fuckboy”.

"What are you looking for,” Clodagh asks her date.

“You’re what I asked for,” he says, “hair wise.. eye-colour wise.. height-wise..”

It seems that meeting up on First Dates was worth it, as both say yes when asked if they’d like to see eachother romantically again.