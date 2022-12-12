Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, December 12

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR MORNING DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Micheál Martin's regrets? Missing the U10s indoor hurling final: "Micheál Aodh could never understand what I was doing up in Dublin," says Taoiseach Micheál Martin of missing his son's match. "He had only one thing on his mind, and that was winning the hurling." >>READ MORE.

Public warned of hazardous conditions as temperatures set to fall further: The country faces a week of Arctic conditions, with the National Emergency Co-ordination Group set to meet every day amid warnings of treacherous conditions and temperatures falling as low as –7C. >>READ MORE.

A heavy frost surrounds Bunratty Castle and grounds in Co Clare (Niall Carson/PA)

Private maternity care to end under health service reforms: A new contract for hospital consultants will see private care being phased out of public and voluntary hospitals as part of the Sláintecare reform programme for the health service. >>READ MORE.

New structures to be introduced at rebranded An Bord Pleanála: An Bord Pleanála is to be renamed and given new structures, while local councils are to get beefed-up powers to use compulsory purchase orders, under the most significant overhaul of the country's planning laws in 20 years. >>READ MORE.

'Spectacular error' in Dublin Airport planning sees more homes in need of soundproofing: Dublin Airport will have to install soundproofing for more homes than originally envisaged because of a "spectacular error" in the planning of its new north runway >>READ MORE.

Four children in critical condition after falling through ice on lake in UK: Four children have been pulled from a lake in cardiac arrest and taken to hospital after falling through ice at a nature park in Solihull. >>READ MORE.

'Absolute disgrace' - Cork county board executive criticised for not providing U19 medals: At Sunday’s Cork convention, it was confirmed by the executive that medals would not be provided to clubs who were victorious at U19 level in 2022. >>READ MORE.

'ONCE-OFF COMPETITION': Marc Sheehan, Chairman of the Cork County Board addressing delegates at the annual convention at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Pic: David Creedon

Suzanne Harrington: Harry and Meghan were right to blow the whistle — here's why: So adept is the scapegoating machine at distraction, that instead of giving this PPE scandal the full force of our focus, we are directed towards an American actress and her princely hubby on Netflix >>READ MORE.

Sex File: I still fantasise about my ex — how do I finally move on?: One of the main reasons divorcees sabotage the possibility of a new sexual relationship is that they are still smarting from the pain of the end of their marriage. >>READ MORE.

AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Bright and bitterly cold this morning with a severe frost, icy conditions and freezing fog, all leading to very hazardous travelling conditions.

The frost, ice and fog will linger in places throughout the day. Wintry showers will also continue in the northwest, with a few moving into eastern and southern counties during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will reach just -2C to +4C, highest near coasts and remaining below freezing for much of the north midlands.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

