Public warned of hazardous conditions as temperatures set to fall further

The country faces a week of Arctic conditions, with the National Emergency Co-ordination Group set to meet every day amid warnings of treacherous conditions and temperatures falling as low as –7C.

A Status Orange weather alert remains active for the entire country today, with further weather warnings in place until Friday.

Freezing fog is set to add to the hazardous conditions, Met Éireann has warned, with a risk of hail, sleet, and snow showers near coasts.

A meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group was convened yesterday in a bid to keep essential services open.

A general view of the village of Dunlavin in Co Wicklow. Parts of Ireland have been blanketed in snow with forecasters warning that freezing conditions are set to continue. Picture: PA

Schools and public transport are due to operate as normal today, as local authorities activated their winter maintenance plans.

Widespread gritting will continue, while homeless outreach teams will engage with rough sleepers to encourage them to avail of indoor shelter.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said the Emergency Group will continue to monitor the situation and be in a position to respond speedily as situations arise.

Above all, make sure you stay warm and safe and keep in touch with vulnerable or elderly neighbours,” he said.

A Garda spokesperson advised people to avoid walking with their hands in their pockets in order to protect themselves if they fall, and to take an extra look before crossing roads.

"As children often journey to school in the dark, make sure your child can be seen," said the spokesperson.

In Cork, the county council said it will continue treating all main and secondary routes, and this will be extended to more local roads and town centre locations where possible.

Declan Walsh, at the Cork City Roads Department depot in Ballyvolane before loading the salt onto the spreaders for the snow and freezing conditions

Treacherous conditions

An updated warning from Met Éireann highlighted the treacherous conditions on paths and roads, and warned of some travel disruption, and the potential for burst water pipes in homes.

A Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning will remain in place until midday on Friday.

Met Éireann said that it will continue to be very cold heading into next weekend, with a “good deal of uncertainty".

The national director for fire and emergency management Keith Leonard, who chaired yesterday's meeting of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group, said it was "prudent" to meet and discuss the possible impacts of the sub-zero temperatures.

"The key issues really are driving," he said.

Driving conditions over the next week are going to be very difficult across the country and really the message to people is to slow down and just take care.

"Be aware of your local conditions before you undertake a journey.

"The other key message from our perspective is for people to check on vulnerable and elderly neighbours, both in rural and urban areas, and just to help out where they can with people in their community."

People using two-wheeled vehicles such as motorbikes or scooters have been advised to take alternative transport as it is extremely difficult to control these vehicles in icy weather.

"One hundred and forty-nine persons have died on our roads this year to date," said the Garda spokesperson.

"Two weeks before Christmas, we can all play our part to ensure that that number does not increase over the next few days, and that no more families have an empty chair at the table this Christmas."