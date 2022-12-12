'Spectacular error' in Dublin Airport planning sees more homes in need of soundproofing 

Dublin Airport will have to install soundproofing for more homes than originally envisaged because of a "spectacular error" in the planning of its new north runway.

The airport opened the €320m second runway in August, but it has emerged that some of the flight paths being operated are "not the ones that were agreed" during the planning stages.

It has left some residents of north county Dublin complaining that they are effectively under flight paths without the necessary soundproofing of their homes.

A spokesperson for Dublin Airport Authority said an issue regarding departure flight paths was identified soon after the runway opened when it emerged that some were out of sync with the original modelling.

'We sincerely apologise'

The spokesperson said a review of the matter was conducted and a proposed fix will see updates to Instrument Flight Procedures (IFP) — the safety procedures for flying aircraft.

The changes will "result in flight paths aligning more closely with the information previously communicated", but an immediate fix is not possible due to regulatory reviews, the spokesperson added.

It will mean that homes that had been on the edge of the boundary for mitigation from the noise generated will now have to undergo some soundproofing.

"It is expected that the overall number of houses in the various noise contours will be similar to that previously communicated," an airport spokesperson said.

However, a small number of dwellings that were previously on the verge of eligibility for mitigation measures will likely become eligible as a result of the proposed update.

"We intend to provide these dwellings with the required mitigations as soon as possible."

"We fully appreciate the impact the ongoing situation is having on our local communities and for which we, again, sincerely apologise."

'Spectacular error'

Sinn Féin TD Darren O'Rourke. Picture: Damien Storan

Sinn Féin's Darren O'Rourke has raised the issue in the Dáil and at the Oireachtas transport committee, saying "the flight paths that are being operated are not the ones that were agreed".

Mr O'Rourke has been informed by the airport authority that there will be no departures off the north runway before 9am until the current flightpath review is complete and its recommendations implemented.

"This appears to be a spectacular error," he said.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has been briefed on the issue, and said that he wants the flight paths to return to what was agreed.