Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, November 3

Both exports growth and domestic demand will slow sharply as major economies such as Britain, Germany, and France, slide into recession, said Ibec in its latest outlook, called "An Economic Reset". Picture: PA





Ibec: No recession in 2023, but it will feel like one for many: In its latest economic outlook, the business group projects the economy will expand by 2% in 2023, the slowest rate of growth since the onset of the recovery from the banking and property crash.>>READ MORE.

Union demands to see An Bord Pleanála internal review in full: The trade union representing inspectors at An Bord Pleanála has written to the planning authority demanding the publication of an internal review into alleged malpractice. >>READ MORE.

Mick Clifford: Conclusions of An Bord Pleanála inquiry raise more questions than answers: Inquiry into allegations against director of planning Rachel Kenny took place months ago but very little is known about how it was commissioned, what its terms of reference were, or how it reached its conclusions. >>READ MORE.

'I didn't know Ireland was the worst in Europe': Advocates for trans rights have called on the HSE to urgently address gaps in services, following a Europe-wide survey which placed Ireland last out of 27 countries.>>READ MORE.

Landlord jailed for 'outrageous attack' on 75-year-old tenant to drive him out of house: At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Francis Comerford imposed a 24-month prison term suspending the final 20 months of the sentence on Christopher Meaney (39). >>READ MORE.

Frasers replace Debenhams in Cork's Mahon Point just in time for Christmas spending splurge: British luxury brand retailer Frasers is opening at Mahon Point Shopping Centre at midday today, with immaculate pre-Christmas bonanza spend timing and filling the void left by anchor tenant Debenhams who pulled out more than two years ago. >>READ MORE.

Darren Hodgins, from Dublin, competes in the 2022 Irish Life Dublin Marathon. 25,000 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line to participate in the 41st running of the Dublin Marathon after a two-year absence. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tommy Martin: Compromising on the road to my horizon: Maybe it is all pointless, this middle-aged trudge around city streets, grinding your joints into bonemeal and for what?

Richard Hogan: Do we need to protect our young people more?: "What can we do, as parents, to help our children out of anxious, worrying thoughts?">>READ MORE.

Bob Dylan at Slane 1984: The music, a riot, Bono, Santana, and a future president: As Bob Dylan gets ready to play Ireland again, we look back to that infamous gig in the 1980s, when a riot overshadowed a brilliant performance from the music legend. >>READ MORE.

A view of the River Lee in Cork City centre. File Picture

Today will see occasional outbreaks of rain or showers, most frequent in the southwest of the country.

There is also the possibility of some hail and thundery downpours. Temperatures will be quite cool with highs of just 8 to 12 degrees. Variable winds, mainly light to moderate in strength, though it will remain blustery at times near coasts.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

