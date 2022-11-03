'I didn't know Ireland was the worst in Europe': Trans rights advocates call for action

'I didn't know Ireland was the worst in Europe': Trans rights advocates call for action

Noah Halpin: “We are seeing an all-new high in the length of time people have to wait for initial appointments.”

Thu, 03 Nov, 2022 - 02:22
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

Advocates for trans rights have called on the HSE to urgently address gaps in services, following a Europe-wide survey which placed Ireland last out of 27 countries.

The TGEU trans health map gathered information mainly from local advocates on six areas of healthcare.

Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI) CEO Tina Kolos Orban said: “I’m shocked. I knew the situation in Ireland was bad but I had no idea Ireland was the worst in Europe.” 

Problems highlighted in the survey were known, they said but it was not expected to be relatively so restricted. “The HSE should realise that the service being provided to trans people in Ireland is not good, and they should try to do better,” they said. “It is obviously not good enough.” 

TENI health officer Noah Halpin compiled the Irish responses. “I wasn’t expecting Ireland to come very last,” he said. 

“Some of the answers require Yes or No, where in Ireland it’s a bit more complex. They’re saying 'are hysterectomies available publicly in Ireland?' and the answer is ‘kind of but in very strict circumstances’.” 

The National Gender Service advises on its website it is doing initial assessments for people referred up to three-and-a-half years ago.

“We are seeing an all-new high in the length of time people have to wait for initial appointments,” he said. “The model of care we use is not in line with the World Health Organisation recommendations.” 

In Ireland, a psychiatric diagnosis is required before hormonal treatment or surgery. “For questions such as ‘the process of obtaining hormone treatment’ many countries follow the informed consent model, which is what is recommended, we don’t,” he said.

“We follow a psychiatric diagnostic model, so we would have fallen down on many points there as well.” 

Since 2019, the WHO has classified transgender health concerns under sexual health rather than mental and behavioural disorders.

He said an official response to the findings would be welcome as many people in Ireland were surprised to see the level of care available when compared to other EU countries.

“We can request a meeting with the HSE and the Department of Health to go through where Ireland is falling down. That is probably something we are going to look at doing,” he said.

The survey was carried out by TGEU, an international advocacy group across 48 countries which is part-funded by the Council of Europe. 

Read More

Maeve Higgins: ‘Ireland in the past few years feels less safe for trans people’

More in this section

Live Animal Crib Call for common sense to prevail in row over Dublin’s live animal crib
Car on fire and man hurt in Cavan incident Car on fire and man hurt in Cavan incident
'People on trolleys need hospital treatment — they are not drunks waiting to sober up and go home' 'People on trolleys need hospital treatment — they are not drunks waiting to sober up and go home'
#LGBTQ+Organisation: Transgender Equality Network IrelandOrganisation: National Gender Service
<p>Gardaí are continuing to appeal for more information related to this incident. </p>

Man found dead in Monaghan suffered head injury in 'unexplained' circumstances

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s