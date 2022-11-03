Frasers replace Debenhams in Cork's Mahon Point just in time for Christmas spending splurge

BRITISH luxury brand retailer Frasers is opening at Mahon Point Shopping Centre at midday today, with immaculate pre-Christmas bonanza spend timing and filling the void left by anchor tenant Debenhams who pulled out more than two years ago.

The arrival of Frasers is seen as a significant boost to Munster’s largest retail destination which is now at almost full capacity.

New names and faces: Pic Larry Cummins

Frasers is occupying the lower mall beneath Sports Direct, also owned by the Frasers Group and long associated with British businessman Mike Ashely, with the two stores spread across 75,000 sq ft, about 37,500 sq ft per floor.

The new Frasers store at ground level by the cinema end entrance to the complex will sell premium fashion labels, accessories and designer childrenswear and will include a “world-class” beauty hall.

Retail experts say the products and delivery are pitched at a market level above the Debenhams range, and just below Brown Thomas.

The Mahon Point outlet is the second Frasers store to open in Ireland and

follows the opening last month of a

new 30,000 sq ft premises at the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge, Co Kildare, in a retail space also previously occupied by Debenhams.

Both centres are owned by German fund Deka Immobilien. Deka has described Frasers as “a strong partner”.

Just a step away: final fit-out yesterday. Pic Larry Cummins

Frasers Newbridge stocks womenswear offerings from premium brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Barbour, Self Portrait, Sporty & Rich, Good American and Agolde, as well as menswear and childrenswear products from brands including Hugo Boss, CP Company and Barbour.

Apart from clothing, accessories and footwear, the store also stocks beauty and fragrance products from Estée Lauder, Clarins, Clinique, Dermalogica, Creed, Chloe, Boss, Paco Rabanne and Jimmy Choo. The Cork store is expected to have a similar offering.

James France, head of Global Leasehold Property at Frasers Group, has said that the group’s commitment to the Irish sites marks a “a pivotal moment for the group as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to bricks-and-mortar and prove our investment into major retail destinations and the retail market in Ireland”.

The group is also being mentioned as possible buyers of the former Debenhams store on Dublin’s Henry Street which is currently on the market for €55m.

The group name has also cropped up in relation to interest in Debenhams former store on St Patrick’s Street in Cork, which is also on the market, with a guide of €20m.

Big shoes to fill: Debenhams, St Patrick St awaits news of new ownership and occupancy

That major store on the city’s prime retail thoroughfare has also been vacant since April 2020, and agents Cushman & Wakefield, acting for Debnhams receivers Grant Thornton are in discussions now with preferred bidders on both, with an ‘out of town’ bidder likely to be to the fore for the Cork Debenhams store.

However, Frasers Group interest in the Cork store has not been confirmed — the group has already purchased the across-the-street former Eason premises, with plans to open a new Flannels store by Easter next year.

Pic Larry Cummins

The deal that brought the Frasers Group to Mahon Point Shopping Centre was brokered by Peter O’Meara, and his colleague Kevin Sweeney in the case of Newbridge, acting for Deka.

Savills Cork director, Mr O’Meara, described it as “a huge boost to the Irish retail market” and confirmation that “centres which dominate their trade area will continue to attract the best retailers”.

He has also spoken of the positive impact on the shopping centre of the arrival of Frasers, which will bring a widened product offering and boost footfall, for the benefit of all the retailers based in Mahon Point.

“Sports Direct is trading exceptionally well already, they are very happy with their turnover figures, and footfall is heading back toward six million visitor a year,” he added.

Mahon Point Shopping Centre has more than 60 high street stores, restaurants, cafes, as well as a 13-screen cinema and additional leisure facilities.

It’s moving towards full occupancy, with a lease being signed next week on a first floor technology brand retailer, and a new Mexican food operator is set to take a unit in the food court.

Meanwhile, while Savills’ Mr O’Meara said there had been a very surprising upswing in retail inquiries and discussions on St Patrick Street in the city centre which could not have been

predicted even a year ago but pending a deal on the large Debenahms/Roches Store “that remains the elephant in the room.”

