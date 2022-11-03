Frasers replace Debenhams in Cork's Mahon Point just in time for Christmas spending splurge

Frasers is occupying the lower mall beneath Sports Direct, also owned by the Frasers Group and long associated with British businessman Mike Ashely, with the two stores spread across 75,000 sq ft, about 37,500 sq ft per floor.
Frasers Newbridge stocks womenswear offerings from premium brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Barbour, Self Portrait, Sporty & Rich, Good American and Agolde, as well as menswear and childrenswear products from brands including Hugo Boss, CP Company and Barbour.
That major store on the city’s prime retail thoroughfare has also been vacant since April 2020, and agents Cushman & Wakefield, acting for Debnhams receivers Grant Thornton are in discussions now with preferred bidders on both, with an ‘out of town’ bidder likely to be to the fore for the Cork Debenhams store.
The deal that brought the Frasers Group to Mahon Point Shopping Centre was brokered by Peter O’Meara, and his colleague Kevin Sweeney in the case of Newbridge, acting for Deka.