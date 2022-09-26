Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, September 26

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
Today will be largely dry with sunny spells and isolated showers, most frequent in Ulster and Leinster.
Cool and breezy in moderate to fresh and gusty northwest winds and highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.
Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox