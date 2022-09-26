Morning Briefing: Top stories on Monday, September 26

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

Free school books and cheaper childcare as families to benefit from €10bn budget bonanza: Families with toddlers to teenagers are to be the big winners in Tuesday’s €10bn budget bonanza to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. >>READ MORE.

Data centre demands for gas connections 'could damage Ireland's emissions targets': Data centre operators are requesting connections to gas networks to fire their own generators because they cannot connect to the national electricity grid, prompting warnings about emissions and energy security. >>READ MORE.

Terry Prone: Graffiti artists don't care about anyone — and that's what makes them fascinating: "One of the great pleasures of a train journey, at least in this country, is seeing huge graffiti on walls abutting the tracks." >>READ MORE.

Housing market sees lull in prices as inflation eases: Housing prices in Ireland remained stable in the three months to end of September, despite ongoing turmoil in the market. >>READ MORE.

EPA study links common heart problem to road traffic noise: Road traffic noise is responsible for almost 2% of all cases of a common heart problem in Ireland, according to a new report published by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). >>READ MORE.

Shell pulls out of Irish offshore wind projects with Simply Blue: Cork offshore wind energy developer the Simply Blue Group said it is progressing plans towards a new partnership for major wind farms off the Cork and Clare coasts following the announcement by Shell that it was leaving the projects. >>READ MORE.

TJ Ryan: One Cork and two old City foes set to serve up a cracker: "The two best teams are definitely in the final. I’d say you could have a classic in store in a few weeks." >>READ MORE.

Keys to My Life review: Ronnie Whelan's tales of Finglas and Liverpool: In Finglas, football giant Ronnie Whelan revisits his childhood home, and attributes his drive to his dad, Ronnie Snr, who won two international caps for Ireland. >>READ MORE.

We put popular electricity and heating-saving hacks to the test: Are you really saving money on your electricity and heating bills with these practices? >>READ MORE.

Today will be largely dry with sunny spells and isolated showers, most frequent in Ulster and Leinster.

Cool and breezy in moderate to fresh and gusty northwest winds and highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees.

Check out the detailed weather and forecast for your area with our new interactive and searchable weather map.

