Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, June 22

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.
"contextmenu emphasis">>>READ MORE.[/urlBaz Luhrmann’s Elvis is, by the director’s own admission, not a traditional biopic.
A dull start today with a few patches of drizzle and mist.
However, it will brighten up and become mostly dry as the day goes on with sunny spells developing and just isolated showers.
Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.