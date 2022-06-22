Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, June 22

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

A house in Cloneen near the Tipperary-Kilkenny border where the bodies of two people were found on Monday afternoon.

Tipperary couple may have been killed by carbon monoxide up to a year ago: The elderly couple whose bodies may have lain undiscovered in their house for up to a year may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning. >>READ MORE.

Ireland now most expensive in EU for everyday costs: Ireland now tops the table along with notoriously pricey Denmark as the most expensive country in the EU for everyday expenses, leading experts to call for a Minister for Consumer Affairs. >>READ MORE.

State failing children with special education needs, says Children's Ombudsman: The State is failing children with special education needs, effectively segregating them from mainstream education by denying them the resources they need, according to a damning report published today by the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman (OCO). >>READ MORE.

Young people 'being groomed as drug runners for local drug traffickers and gang members': Children aged under 10 are being drawn into drug activity, while younger members of the Travelling community are "being led by adults to commit crimes", a new report before the Department of Justice states. >>READ MORE.

Wrist-worn health trackers ‘could spot Covid-19 before symptoms appear’: Health trackers worn on the wrist could pick up Covid-19 days before symptoms even appear, research suggests. >>READ MORE.

Cork suburb to get 11 apartment blocks, including 15-storey tower, on CMP Dairies site: An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission to dairy giant, Dairygold, for a €237m residential scheme that includes a 15-storey landmark tower on the southern central suburbs of Cork city. >>READ MORE.

That's me done with Dublin, Paul Mannion confirms: The body may still be able but the mind simply isn't willing and for that reason Paul Mannion has 'drawn a line under' playing for Dublin again. >>READ MORE.

Festival Fever: ten throwback styles for the main stage: Riffing on Kate Moss' immortal Glastonbury outfit, here are some evergreen festival essentials >>READ MORE.

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis: the good, the bad and the ugly of the pop pioneer's story: Baz Luhrmann's Elvis is, by the director's own admission, not a traditional biopic.

A dull start today with a few patches of drizzle and mist.

However, it will brighten up and become mostly dry as the day goes on with sunny spells developing and just isolated showers.

