That's me done with Dublin, Paul Mannion confirms

The body may still be able but the mind simply isn't willing and for that reason Paul Mannion has 'drawn a line under' playing for Dublin again.

Speaking from the US, where he is holidaying and playing for the Donegal Boston club, the six-time All-Ireland winner confirmed for the first time that his inter-county career is effectively over.

As recently as late March, former Dublin defender Paddy Christie said it should be a priority for Dublin manager Dessie Farrell to coax Mannion back into the fold.

But the man himself, who left the Dubs panel after the 2020 All-Ireland win, said that after almost two full seasons away, he's happy with his lot.

"I do feel like I have kind of drawn a line under it now," said Mannion of his Dublin career. "I've been just enjoying the time with the club a lot and as I have said a few times now, the opportunity to do different things, to spend time on different things, I'm quite happy now.

"I'm still playing football and the game that I love. It's not the game that I ever wanted to step away from itself, it's just the size of the commitment to play inter-county. I was just kind of exhausted by that. Now I've got club championship which is just everything I love about Gaelic football."

The really tantalising thing for Dublin supporters is that Mannion, an All-Star each season from 2017 to 2019, feels he could still cut it at the top level. Asked if he has gone past the point of no return with Dublin after two seasons out, he wasn't inclined to agree.

"I don't know, I think physically I'm still pretty okay. I'm probably technically past my prime a little bit (age wise) and that kind of thing but I still feel great, still feel like I'm able to perform to my best and yeah, I don't think that would be the major issue for me."

The Dublin squad that he left behind will return to Croke Park on Saturday evening to face Cork in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

It is put to Mannion that after breezing through the Leinster championship with big wins over Wexford, Meath and Kildare, and with an anticipated All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry or Mayo in mind, Farrell may have preferred a stiffer test this weekend.

"If you get all the way to the final or semi-final after getting through a few tough tests, then maybe it can give you an edge but it could also leave you more tired after a run like that," he said.

"Over those years I was involved, we kind of just ignored the draw and just focused on ourselves and how we were training. And yes, you absolutely give every single team the same level of respect in terms of preparation and analysis. They certainly won't be thinking, 'Oh, I wish we'd got a different team'. They will be giving full respect to Cork, and Cork deserve it because on any given day they are capable of an upset and Dublin could be capable of underperforming."

Ultimately, Mannion is expecting a Dublin win.

"I think it was 2019 we played Cork, they put up a massive batle against us that day in Croke Park. I just think Dublin now, with the momentum they've got back and the confidence they have, it'll be a massive challenge for Cork."

*Mannion was speaking at the launch of AIB’s new series The Drive which explores the adversity faced by inter-county players in the modern game and what drives them to pull on the jersey year after year. You can view the teaser for the series here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZivfsdUSVI