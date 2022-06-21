Festival Fever: ten throwback styles for the main stage

Riffing on Kate Moss' immortal Glastonbury outfit, here are some evergreen festival essentials
Supermodel Kate Moss seen at the first day of the Glastonbury Music Festival 2005 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 24, 2005 in Somerset, England. Photo by MJ Kim/Getty Images

Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 20:00
Paula Burns

Music lovers rejoice as summer festivals are back! As with any good comeback comes a sense of nostalgia. 

Luckily the fashion set is also in full throwback mode, with the ‘90s and early 2000s being the sartorial reference point. 

For style inspiration, look to the glory days of Glastonbury, when Kate and Alexa made wearing wellies in muddy fields the must-have look.

Get The Look:

Take inspiration from the OG Queen of festival style, Kate Moss, for a look that will forever be in vogue.

Printed Ribbon Top, €80, RHS X Oasis
Printed Ribbon Top, €80, RHS X Oasis

#ieloves: Prairie Girl: A prairie style blouse will add a touch of romance to your festival attire, €80, RHS X Oasis.

Denim Shorts, €45, Weekday
Denim Shorts, €45, Weekday

Short Cut: Swap the OG festival denim hot pants for a 2022 Bermuda style, €45, Weekday.

Red &amp; Ivory Vest Top, €135, Re_Done
Red & Ivory Vest Top, €135, Re_Done

Vested Interest: Make the vest top your festival alternative to the simple tee, €135, Re/Done.

Fringed Cami Top, €490, Loewe Paula's Ibiza at Brown Thomas
Fringed Cami Top, €490, Loewe Paula's Ibiza at Brown Thomas

Fringe Festival: Hark back to the Woodstock days, where the fringed cami took centre stage, €490, Loewe X Paula’s Ibiza at Brown Thomas.

Phone Pouch, €65, Urban Aran
Phone Pouch, €65, Urban Aran

Green Piece: Keep your phone and cards close in a sustainably made cross-body pouch, €65, Urban Aran.

Slip Dress, €22.99, H&amp;M
Slip Dress, €22.99, H&M

Classic Hit: Slip into festival style in a remake of a ‘90s classic dress style, €22.99, H&M.

Knee High Chelsea Boots, €445, Ganni
Knee High Chelsea Boots, €445, Ganni

Boot Camp: Choose a chunky Chelsea boot for a modern take on the festival wellies, €445, Ganni.

Denim Bucket Hat, €6, Penneys
Denim Bucket Hat, €6, Penneys

Buckets Of Style: Made famous by Liam Gallagher, the bucket hat has regained its rock-star status, €6, Penneys.

Short Parka Jacket, €115, COS
Short Parka Jacket, €115, COS

Rain Or Shine: Choose a parka jacket cover-up to complete your festival-style nostalgia, €115, COS.

