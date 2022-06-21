Festival Fever: ten throwback styles for the main stage

Music lovers rejoice as summer festivals are back! As with any good comeback comes a sense of nostalgia.
Luckily the fashion set is also in full throwback mode, with the ‘90s and early 2000s being the sartorial reference point.
For style inspiration, look to the glory days of Glastonbury, when Kate and Alexa made wearing wellies in muddy fields the must-have look.
Take inspiration from the OG Queen of festival style, Kate Moss, for a look that will forever be in vogue.
#ieloves: Prairie Girl: A prairie style blouse will add a touch of romance to your festival attire, €80, RHS X Oasis.
Short Cut: Swap the OG festival denim hot pants for a 2022 Bermuda style, €45, Weekday.
Vested Interest: Make the vest top your festival alternative to the simple tee, €135, Re/Done.
Fringe Festival: Hark back to the Woodstock days, where the fringed cami took centre stage, €490, Loewe X Paula’s Ibiza at Brown Thomas.
Green Piece: Keep your phone and cards close in a sustainably made cross-body pouch, €65, Urban Aran.
Classic Hit: Slip into festival style in a remake of a ‘90s classic dress style, €22.99, H&M.
Boot Camp: Choose a chunky Chelsea boot for a modern take on the festival wellies, €445, Ganni.
Buckets Of Style: Made famous by Liam Gallagher, the bucket hat has regained its rock-star status, €6, Penneys.
Rain Or Shine: Choose a parka jacket cover-up to complete your festival-style nostalgia, €115, COS.