Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, May 31

Members of the public at Dublin Airport on Monday. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Dublin Airport to be hit with over 1,000 compensation claims: Dublin Airport is to be hit with more than 1,000 compensation claims from passengers who missed flights, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin warning that the chaotic scenes cannot be repeated over the June bank holiday weekend.>>READ MORE.

Fiscal Council warns that Ireland has 'little margin of error' in dealing with cost-of-living crisis: The Government faces €2bn of hidden inflation costs ahead of October’s budget as the cost-of-living crisis could limit the scope of major tax cuts in the coming years.>>READ MORE.

Paul Hosford: The Celtic Tiger warned us — bad planning is no solution to the housing crisis: The Department of Education's controversial objections are grounded in good sense: Building estates with inadequate amenities is not a good response to the shortage of homes. >>READ MORE.

Spiking fears linked to surge in numbers seeking sexual assault treatment in Cork City: The number of people reporting to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit that they may have been drugged almost doubled this year>>READ MORE.

Post offices to get €12k a year under Government rescue package: A plan worth tens of millions of euros to save rural post offices from closure will come to Cabinet on Tuesday. >>READ MORE.

European Council President Charles Michel arrives for the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels. Picture: AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert

EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end: The new package of sanctions will also include an asset freeze and travel ban on individuals, while Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, will be excluded from SWIFT, the major global system for financial transfers. >>READ MORE.

John Fogarty: 10 ways to win back Gaelic football: The All-Ireland senior football championship is collateral damage this year but from 2023 you will have to admit it’s getting better, a little better all the time (it couldn’t get much worse)>>READ MORE.

Here are the experts' tips to help your teen prepare for the Leaving Cert: The countdown is on to Leaving Cert 2022. Nicole Glennon asks the experts how parents can support their teenager in this final week >>READ MORE.

Crime writing in Cork: Why female authors are to the fore: Catherine Ryan Howard, Catherine Kirwan and Amy Cronin are just three of a host of Leeside writers working in a genre traditionally dominated by men.>>READ MORE.

The pier at Union Hall, West Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

It will be cloudy with bright spells this morning and staying mostly dry.

More cloud will build towards midday and a few showers will develop over the northern half of the country.

Showers will become more persistent for a time in the far north while it will stay drier and brighter in the south. Light northerly breezes and highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees, warmest in Munster.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

