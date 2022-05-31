Dublin Airport to be hit with over 1,000 compensation claims

Dublin Airport is to be hit with more than 1,000 compensation claims from passengers who missed flights, with Taoiseach Micheál Martin warning that the chaotic scenes cannot be repeated over the June bank holiday weekend.

Airport bosses have been told to come up with solutions by today, Tuesday, amid fears of another travel fiasco this weekend.

Thousands of passengers were forced to queue The Guardian outside the terminal and waited for over four hours to check in on Sunday, with more than 1,000 people missing flights.

Staff shortages have been blamed for the delays but the minister of state for transport, Hildegarde Naughton, insisted there was no warning that passengers would face such delays when she met airport management last Thursday.

Compensation for passengers Daa, which operates the airport, said passengers who missed flights will be compensated “within days” of making a claim, but consumer bodies have raised concern that there is no legal requirement for reimbursements. It is unclear how other costs — such as car rental, follow-on flights, meals, and tickets for missed sporting or entertainment events — will be covered, with airport bosses merely saying “reasonable out-of-pocket expenses” will be reimbursed. Michael Kilcoyne, chairman of the Consumers’ Association of Ireland, said there is no legislation underpinning reimbursements and that passengers should keep receipts. Read More Dublin Airport delays: How will I get compensated for my missed flights? It was believed passengers would have to provide proof of how long they were in queues, such as screenshots or parking tickets, but Government sources said they are hopeful this will not be the case.

Ms Naughton and Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and will be presented with a plan from airport bosses on Tuesday for the bank holiday weekend ahead.

They met with Daa chief executive Dalton Phillips on Monday, with Government sources saying there is “considerable anger” about the embarrassment caused by the missed flights.

Daa chief executive Dalton Phillips met transport minister Eamon Ryan and junior minister Hildegarde Naughton on Monday. File picture: Daa

Mr Martin said: “It is unacceptable what has happened, it’s not good enough, and people should not be treated in that way.

"There will be daily meetings between the Department of Transport now and the Daa."

The Government is looking for a very clear plan to ensure that this type of thing doesn’t happen again and that whatever has to be done now is done to improve the operational efficiency of Dublin Airport.”

Asked if the army should be deployed to help address the shortfall in security staff, Mr Martin said: “I think it’s a question that the Daa needs to develop the capacity very, very quickly to deal with this. The answer lies within human resource management within Daa and planning within the organisation.”

Mr Ryan described the delays as a terrible failing, adding that “they have to address it, it’s an operational issue for the airport”.

While Dublin Airport said more than 1,000 people missed flights, Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson indicated around 1,500 passengers missed flights with his airline alone, some of whom reported being at Dublin Airport up to five hours early.

Graeme McQueen, media relations manager for the airport, said the issue is one of staffing, following voluntary redundancies during the pandemic.

“We’re working very hard to rectify that, trying to get new security staff on board,” he said.

“That process obviously takes quite a long time because of the training that’s required for these jobs, so we’re looking to see what we can put in place for this weekend. We’ll be seeing up to 100,000 passengers each day this weekend; we’re looking to assure the minister that we can cope with those numbers.”

Daa officials will be further grilled on the delays when they appear before an Oireachtas committee on Wednesday.