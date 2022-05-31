Spiking fears linked to surge in numbers seeking sexual assault treatment in Cork City 

The number of people reporting to the Sexual Assault Treatment Unit that they may have been drugged almost doubled this year
Spiking is when someone puts mind-altering substances such as valium or Rohypnol into a drink without the person's knowledge. Stock picture

Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 05:00
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

There has been a big surge in the number of people attending Cork City’s Sexual Assault Treatment Unit (SATU), with one factor thought to be people’s fears they have been a victim of a spiking.

Margo Noonan, the head of the Cork City unit, said it would typically have seen approximately 45 people by this stage of the year, but instead that figure is already at 85.

A recent meeting of people who work with those who experienced sexual violence heard that fears at the start of the year over alleged spikings have led to more people attending a SATU, even just as a precautionary measure, after experiencing “missing hours”.

Mary Crilly, founder of the Sexual Violence Centre in Cork, said: “One hundred and five people have contacted us who said their drink was spiked, who lost a few hours. 

And we would say, whatever you do, get yourself checked out. 

At the start of the year, we were coming across people showing us marks on their body and they didn’t know [how they got them]. Then women did not go out any more — it terrified them.”

Ms Noonan said the spiking concern has been discussed, but added: “I think also people are more willing to come forward as there is more awareness of the unit as providing urgent care post-assault. 

Dr Margo Noonan, the head of the Cork Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan
Dr Margo Noonan, the head of the Cork Sexual Assault Treatment Unit at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

"Our numbers are rising month-on-month presently so it appears to be an ongoing issue.

“I think also the amount of education that we are giving is having an impact.”

Another trend which the Cork city SATU has witnessed is the rise in the number of men attending for treatment, typically around three by this stage of the year, but with eight having attended so far in 2022.

