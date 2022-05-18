Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, May 18

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:

'True cost savings are likely to be greater than this, as in cities, despite shorter commutes, cars burn fuel sitting in traffic, while average commuting lengths are significantly higher in rural areas,' the report found. Picture: Larry Cummins

Working from home saves employees €304 per year : Employees working from home will save at least €304 each year, new research due to be published on Wednesday reveals. >>READ MORE

An Bord Pleanála official changed inspector's report : The Bord Pleanála (ABP) official under investigation by a senior counsel made adjustments to an independent inspector’s report which was due to come before him and his colleagues as part of their function in deciding on a planning appeal. >>READ MORE

Mick Clifford: Do ABP revelations mean Government must plan for wider inquiry? : The scope and reach of the power of An Bord Pleanála means it has to have the full confidence of the public, writes Mick Clifford. >>READ MORE

Regeneration of Cork's Beamish and Crawford quarter and Bishop Lucey Park progressing : Cork City Council has moved a step closer with its plans for a multimillion euro development aimed at regenerating the city's historic Beamish and Crawford quarter, including improvement works to Bishop Lucey Park. >>READ MORE

Cork man struck father with hatchet in late-night row over barking dog: A Cork man struck his father with a hatchet during a late-night attack sparked by an argument over a barking dog. >>READ MORE

Essential medical dye made in Cork flown to the US due to shortfall: Highlighting its position at the centre of the world for food production and healthcare manufacturing, facilities in Ireland have again ramped up production to help make up for a shortfall of essential products elsewhere around the world. >>READ MORE

Liverpool ensure title race goes down to the wire after Southampton comeback: Just as they had at Aston Villa in their previous league game, Klopp’s side had to do things the hard way. >>READ MORE

Skin Nerd: The SPF debate - is chemical or physical sun factor better? Do you know your chemical from your physical sunscreens >>READ MORE

Derry Girls review: A fitting finale with tears, laughter, and Fatboy Slim: We were expecting McGee to steal some tears from us in the season finale – and she did just that. >>READ MORE

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

This morning will be dry and sunny. In the afternoon rain, with the possibility of embedded thunderstorms, will move west to east over the country.

Southerly winds will increase fresh then strong and gusty.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.