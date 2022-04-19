Morning Briefing: Top stories on Tuesday, April 19

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now:

Dublin Regional Homeless Executive, in its most recent update to city councillors, said 6,707 people were homeless in Dublin by the end of February.

New data shows 115 homeless people died in Dublin last year: A total of 115 homeless people died in Dublin last year, more than double the number who died in 2019. >>READ MORE.

'This madness can stop today': Ireland to demand accountability for Russian war crimes in Ukraine: Ireland's voice will be used to demand "accountability" for Russian war crimes in Ukraine, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has pledged. >>READ MORE.

Fergus Finlay: Ousting of charlatan Johnson just can’t happen soon enough: It's very clear that there are no levels of depravity to which Vladimir Putin will not sink. He is waging not just a war, but a war of terror against the Ukrainian people. >>READ MORE.

Bypass Ireland: Buttevant left to depend on new N20 as rail link opportunity leaves station: In the second of a week-long series on bypass Ireland, Sean O'Riordan meets the people of Buttevant, who believe the town has missed out on opportunities for a rail link between Cork and Limerick. >>READ MORE.

3,000-passenger MSC Magnifica to berth in Cobh on Tuesday: The biggest cruise ship to visit Cork since Covid hit is due to berth in Cobh on Tuesday, heralding the return of a tourism sector worth up to €17m annually to the local economy. >>READ MORE.

Have a go-at 'unfinished project' unearthed on West Cork's gorgeous Goat’s Path: The back is broken, and the bones unearthed, on the chance to create a unique little coastal hideaway, with shoreline frontage and water access by this West Cork Goat’s Path stopping off point. >>READ MORE.

Kieran Shannon: Week two of Munster's hurling roulette isn't do-or-die - it just feels like that: The weekend seemed to confirm what we suspected: that the last game in Munster's SHC will be between Waterford and Limerick. The real intrigue now is the race for third. >>READ MORE.

Philip Watson: How I created my biography of jazz great Bill Frisell: The Cork-based author recalls interviews with the likes of Paul Simon and Martin Hayes - as well as Frisell himself - in the book's seven-year gestation. >>READ MORE.

Age-old question: How to care for your skin in your 20s, 30s and 40s: We ask experts Susan Fox, Eavanna Breen and Jennifer Rock for their advice on caring for your skin through the decades >>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

Largely dry this morning with frost clearing in sunshine. Cloudier in the west and northwest with showers to start there.

Showers will develop countrywide during the day, some heavy with hail, interspersed with sunny spells.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.