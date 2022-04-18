Bypass Ireland: Buttevant left to depend on new N20 as rail link opportunity leaves station

Many Buttevant people believe there have been missed opportunities with the upgrade of the transport corridor between Cork and Limerick, not least the failure to create a direct rail link between the two cities and reopen the town’s train station.

It was closed after a train crash on August 1, 1980, which left 18 people dead and more than 70 injured.

John Lee and Derek Daly, chairman and PRO respectively of Buttevant Community Council, maintain it is a major mistake not to reopen the railway station as it would provide more sustainable travel options for locals.

It was hoped that this would form part of the project and that a direct rail link would be established, rather than having to connect via Limerick Junction in Co Tipperary.

However, both are pleased a segregated walking/cycling route will run alongside the entire distance of the new 80km highway.

"The bypass will make it safer for the community. But we only have very small businesses here. We need industry to sustain the town. Mallow and Charleville have plenty of it. Our location is killing us," Mr Lee said.

At the 2010 An Bord Pleanála oral hearing about the road, the community council successfully argued that junctions off the highway should be far closer to Buttevant. At the time, planners wanted it to get access from junctions to the north and south that were each 10kms away.

"If we don't have something close now, we might as well shut up shop," he said.

Full motorway needed for quick commute Mr Daly believes a full motorway is needed to make Buttevant a more attractive place for people to live if they want a quick commute to work in Cork or Limerick. The creation of a better rail link and the reopening of the station here is a missed opportunity, especially as this is a one-in-100-year project.” Between 30% and 40% of the existing N20 will be widened and Mr Daly is worried this could cause serious delays if not handled properly. "It will be a huge loss of economic value if people are sitting in traffic jams for hours and hours." Eileen Hynes and her daughter Sarah Hegarty at Lyla's Cafe: 'I think a bypass will kill the town.' Picture: Eddie O'Hare Eileen Hynes owns the popular Lyla's Kitchen on the town’s main street and she is worried for the future because she has “a great passing trade”. Progress has to be made, I see that. But people don’t take into account the impact bypasses can have on some rural towns.” Her business suffered significantly between 2014 and 2016 when the main street was revamped by TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland). Huge tailbacks hit the approaches to the town and weary motorists wouldn’t stop, or they would simply find some detour around the area. She was forced to lay off five of her 10 part-time staff as a result. Fortunately, they are now back with her. “I think a bypass will kill the town. There are no petrol pumps here, or a bank, so are people going to come here if it’s bypassed?” Ms Hynes said. Buttevant is a walled heritage town, founded in the 13th century by the Lombards. It benefits from visitors interested in such history, but that is seasonal and “a very niche market”. “What the town badly needs is industry so there are more jobs for people in the area. That would create footfall and make up for the drop in passing trade. There are sites around the town designated for industry and this has to be promoted,” Ms Hynes said. She worries she won’t be able to pass on the running of the kitchen as a viable business to her daughter when she retires. However, she doesn’t hold out “any great hope” that the bypass will be built by 2030. Colin Cremin owns a butchers and fruit and vegetables shop across the road. He started working in the shop in 1984 when it was then owned by the late local historian John O’Connell. Mr Cremin rented the shop from Mr O'Connell and then purchased it from him in 2010. Colin Cremin, owner of Siopa Búistéara is fully in favour of the town being bypassed. Picture: Eddie O'Hare He readily admits he does not get much passing trade, unlike Ms Hynes, and is fully in favour of the town being bypassed. The traffic is sometimes deadly. There’s a volume of traffic suited to a motorway and not a town’s main street. I’ve seen many near misses with pedestrians. "It’s [a bypass] a must in terms of the safety of pedestrians and for motorists who won’t have to then travel through the Ballybeg bends,” Mr Cremin said.

Notorious bends

The notorious bends on the southern approach to the town have seen many fatal and serious accidents in recent years and all locals agree something has to be done about this.

Mr Cremin added that both he and a lot of locals are very sceptical about whether the project will ever go ahead, let alone if it will be completed by 2030.

Farmer David Coghlan believes the bypass will damage local businesses. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

David Coghlan, 78, a retired farmer, said it looked as though the project team would be “taking some small corners” off the family farm for the bypass.

His biggest concern is how he will get into the town when it is built.

“I don’t yet know what kind of detour I’ll face. It may be a lengthy one,” he said.

He is convinced the bypass will do a lot of damage to local businesses and is also concerned it may impact on the bus service.

“The bus comes through here every hour," Mr Coghlan said.

Grainne Lynch at Mick Burke's bar in Buttevant: 'Traffic is way too fast.' Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Grainne Lynch, who works behind the bar at her brother-in-law’s pub, Mick Burke’s, lives in New Twopothouse, which is between Buttevant and Mallow, and will also be bypassed.

“A lot of new houses are popping up there and school numbers are rising. Traffic is coming way too fast [on the main road] into the pedestrian crossing,” she said.

Ms Lynch does not believe the bypass of Buttevant will make any difference to the bar, as such pubs don’t get passing trade anymore.

She feels it will make Buttevant safer, especially for elderly pedestrians and the 600 pupils who attend the town’s Coláiste Pobal Naoimh Mhuire.