Have a go-at 'unfinished project' unearthed on   West Cork's gorgeous Goat’s Path

THE back is broken, and the bones unearthed, on the chance to create a unique little coastal hideaway, with shoreline frontage and water access by this West Cork Goat’s Path stopping off point.

Up for sale with Bantry estate agent Denis Harrington is the basic shape of a traditional farmhouse, with fairly recently-added slate-type roof and quite extensive drainage works done, on three acres of rough ground below the road running along the Goat’s Path on the northern side of the Sheeps Head Peninsula.

Goat's Path property looking west

Notably, it has water frontage on the indented shoreline and a cove, so there’s the chance for the brave or the experienced to swim, or get on the waters of Bantry Bay in a small craft or kayak.

Goat's Path site and old house, cove and small outbuilding is an 'unfinished project.' At least it has a roof on...

Guiding at €275,000, Mr Harrington describes it as “an unfinished project”, with scope to do something creative up to and beyond the planning exemption of adding a 40 sq m extension to the back, if someone has the right vision.

Goat's Path in sunshine

He’s selling for a local man, Chris O’Sullivan who runs the nearby Goat’s Path Farm and Pods at Glenlough West by Foillnakilla, north of Kilcrohane: it’s all along one of West Cork’s lesser travelled and trammelled routes, a spin or long hike out of Bantry, and facing Adrigole and north/west towards Bere Island.

Goats Path in winter. Picture; David Creedon / Anzenberger

It’s north-facing, and so is on the quieter (and less expensive, generally) side of the Sheep’s Head and is largely sheltered from the prevailing south-westerly winds, below the Goat’s Path itself with one near neighbour, called the Old Goats Cottage.

VERDICT: “a once in a lifetime offering on the Sheep’s Head Peninsula along the Wild Atlantic Way, a waterfront offering of character and oozing potential,” says Mr Harrington.