Have a go-at 'unfinished project' unearthed on   West Cork's gorgeous Goat’s Path

|
Goat's Path, West Cork
|
€275,000
|
Size
|
c three acres
|
Bedrooms
|
N/A
|
Bathrooms
|
N/A
|
BER
|
N/A
THE back is broken, and the bones unearthed, on the chance to create a unique little coastal hideaway, with shoreline frontage and water access by this West Cork Goat’s Path stopping off point.
Notably, it has water frontage on the indented shoreline and a cove, so there’s the chance for the brave or the experienced to swim, or get on the waters of Bantry Bay in a small craft or kayak.
Guiding at €275,000, Mr Harrington describes it as “an unfinished project”, with scope to do something creative up to and beyond the planning exemption of adding a 40 sq m extension to the back, if someone has the right vision.
He’s selling for a local man, Chris O’Sullivan who runs the nearby Goat’s Path Farm and Pods at Glenlough West by Foillnakilla, north of Kilcrohane: it’s all along one of West Cork’s lesser travelled and trammelled routes, a spin or long hike out of Bantry, and facing Adrigole and north/west towards Bere Island.