Morning Briefing: Top stories on Friday, February 4

Mark Ruffalo has taken a swipe at Sinn Féin over the party's stance on fracking. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Easing the cost of living: Help with electricity and travel on the cards: A package of measures to ease the cost-of-living crisis could include a doubling of the €100 electricity credit for households, waiving of hospital fees, and subsidising of public transport.

Fifth of young women feel they have no control over their money: Experts from a leading anti-domestic violence body will advise major banks on abusers taking charge of people's finances, as it was revealed that more than 20% of younger women feel they have no control over their money.

The Hulk takes a swipe at Sinn Féin over fracking stance: Star of The Avengers movies Mark Ruffalo has taken a swipe at Sinn Féin over the party's stance on fracking.

Stormont Executive folds after Northern Ireland's first minister's resignation comes into effect: The Northern Ireland Executive has formally been shorn of governing powers after DUP First Minister Paul Givan quit the administration.

Pandemic impact expected to set cancer treatment back 'five to 10 years': The pandemic's catastrophic impact on cancer treatment is expected to last five to ten years, Breakthrough Cancer Research has warned.

An Bord Pleanála gives go-ahead for controversial €30m windfarm in Cork: An Bord Pleanála has given the green light to a controversial €30m windfarm project that had been refused planning permission by Cork County Council because of the negative impact on scenic landscapes in West Cork.

Liam Sheedy: Bravery at the restart vital to put regal Limerick on the back foot: From outside, Allianz League games are hard to read. For managers, getting the balance right between results and blooding new talent is not easy. Pundits will talk about shadowboxing.

In From the Cold: Cork actor Cillian O'Sullivan on his new Netflix spy thriller: Playing a CIA agent in the big budget show is a dream come true for the Ballinlough man.

Marty Whelan, a secret judging panel and Riverdance: it's the Late Late Eurosong Special: We went behind the scenes of tonight's Late Late Show Eurosong 2022 Special where Ireland will choose this year's Eurovision entrant.

Icy stretches in some areas this morning as a nationwide status yellow snow and ice warning remains in place until 10am.

"It will be a cold, bright and blustery day with sunny spells and scattered showers," reports Met Eireann.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

