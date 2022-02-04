Liam Sheedy: Bravery at the restart vital to put regal Limerick on the back foot

From outside, Allianz League games are hard to read. For managers, getting the balance right between results and blooding new talent is not easy. Pundits will talk about shadowboxing.
Everyone is back down at the bottom of the hill looking to find that pathway to the summit — in the league initially, then hoping to carry that momentum onto championship.
Talk about Rabbit Hill, Paudie Maher took things to new heights in the physical stakes.
He was still the fittest man in my panel in 2021. When you did the aerobic testing, it was always himself and Bonner at the front. If that bleeper was going, Paudie couldn’t not take it on. He didn’t know how to reverse out of anything. It was how he was programmed, how he was built.
Paudie’s physical condition meant he had years left in him. The legs were still strong and so was the mind. He was an example to all the guys in how to apply yourself and mind yourself. His preparation to play for Thurles and Tipp was exemplary.
The only reason he finds himself having to retire is probably down to the number of times he put his body on the line, which is really unfortunate.
I first came across Paudie in 2006 when we won the minor All-Ireland. Galway going for three in a row, Joe Canning waiting at full-forward in the final. I can still picture Paudie inside in the dressing room beforehand, cool as a breeze.
“Are you alright there, Paudie?” “Yeah, grand.” He just went out, played with instinct, had a great game. From that afternoon, he never really took a step back.
He announced himself on the big stage in the league final of 2009, when he had that immense game at centre-back against Henry Shefflin. Just 20, taking on one of the greatest players on one of the greatest teams, and besting him that day.
At wing-back in 2010 when we won the All-Ireland he just hoovered up everything. His contribution in those early years when we were trying to find our feet was immense. In the final, his ‘not for turning’ attitude rippled through the team.
There are certain qualities the supporters look for in a Tipp hurler and Paudie had everything. Catching ball out of the sky, breaking tackles, meeting players shoulder to shoulder, scoring points. They loved him. If there is such a thing as the Tipperary way, he embodied it.
A big Paudie moment was always worth that little bit more. Drew energy from the crowd and the rest of the lads. Because he was loved inside and outside the camp, because he had that iconic presence.
When I came back in 2019, he was awesome as ever and richly deserved his sixth All-Star. Our first big game below in Cork, he was outstanding, ran the show. Wexford in the semi-final, incredible.
Remember, he switched wings in the All-Ireland final, went over on Walter. First puckout, plucked it out of the sky, broke the tackle, offloaded, and within seconds Niall O’Meara had the ball in the net. Another massive moment by Paudie was the transformation of that game, when we were sucking for air.
Later on, when Walter had that goal chance… no way, not happening. Body on the line again. Drove up the field, offloads, ball over the bar. Whatever life was left in Kilkenny was extinguished.
He achieved it all. He was on the All-Star team of the last 50 years and rightly so. He’ll be missed far beyond Tipp, he was so admired for his qualities. He was an ambassador for the game. He certainly unlocked the warriors’ code.
As a manager and coach, he was a dream. Never caused you a problem. The big thing about Paudie Maher is he was really coachable and very accountable. Went about his business. Showed up early, left late. Heart on his sleeve every day. Left nothing to chance. Incredible around the group. Would do anything for the team.
And he’s a great person too. A great friend, always kind and generous to my family. A rock-solid guy. I’m really sad for him because it’s a tough tough way to finish. But he goes, not just as one of the Tipp greats, but as one of hurling’s greats.