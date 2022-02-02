Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, 2 February 

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

YOUR 8AM DASHBOARD

Here are the nine stories we are highlighting on the irishexaminer.com home page right now.

Unarmed gardaí 'are like lambs to the slaughter' when facing armed perpetrators: Unarmed gardaí are like "lambs to slaughter" when confronted by violent and sometimes armed aggressors.

>>READ MORE.

Gardaí believe woman was followed for some time before violent attack in Cork City: Detectives have been trawling through CCTV footage to trace the movements of young woman's attacker.

>>READ MORE.

Cork barrister reveals mental and physical abuse in former relationship: 'I’ve taken my power back:' Doireann O’Mahony is speaking out to warn others that abusive relationships can happen to anyone.

>>READ MORE.

Protect pension age at 66, recommends Oireachtas committee: The State pension must be protected and no further increases to the qualifying age should take place, a joint Oireachtas committee report has recommended.

>>READ MORE.

Leaving Cert 2022: No 'cliff edge' for grades, promises minister: Leaving Certificate students will be saved from any “cliff edge” in grades, Norma Foley, the education minister, has promised as she announced the return of traditional exams.

>>READ MORE.

Man United’s Mason Greenwood facing more allegations: Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill and detectives have been given more time to question him.

>>READ MORE.

Johnny Sexton still learning as he confirms contract talks to resume after Six Nations: Johnny Sexton has guarded against Irish over-expectation heading into this season’s Six Nations by insisting his team still have plenty of room for improvement.

>>READ MORE.

35 for February: TV & streaming shows, new books, upcoming gigs: Whether you're staying in or going out, there's plenty to keep you entertained over the next few weeks.

>>READ MORE.

Skin Nerd: Do you have a thyroid condition? Here's how it could be changing your skin: Your thyroid could be to blame for unexplained skin issues.

>>READ MORE.

... AND TODAY'S WEATHER

This morning will be mostly dry with some bright and sunny spells but there will be some drizzle in parts.

Outbreaks of light rain or drizzle will become more widespread throughout the afternoon with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with some outbreaks of rain and drizzle and lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

Thank you for your continued support and have a great day.