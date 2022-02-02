Morning Briefing: Top stories on Wednesday, 2 February 

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Unarmed gardaí are like "lambs to slaughter" when confronted by violent and sometimes armed aggressors.
Detectives have been trawling through CCTV footage to trace the movements of young woman's attacker.
'I’ve taken my power back:' Doireann O’Mahony is speaking out to warn others that abusive relationships can happen to anyone.
The State pension must be protected and no further increases to the qualifying age should take place, a joint Oireachtas committee report has recommended.
Leaving Certificate students will be saved from any “cliff edge” in grades, Norma Foley, the education minister, has promised as she announced the return of traditional exams.
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood has been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill and detectives have been given more time to question him.
Johnny Sexton has guarded against Irish over-expectation heading into this season’s Six Nations by insisting his team still have plenty of room for improvement.
Whether you're staying in or going out, there's plenty to keep you entertained over the next few weeks.
Your thyroid could be to blame for unexplained skin issues.
This morning will be mostly dry with some bright and sunny spells but there will be some drizzle in parts.
Outbreaks of light rain or drizzle will become more widespread throughout the afternoon with highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with some outbreaks of rain and drizzle and lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.
For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.
Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox