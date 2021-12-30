Morning Briefing: Top stories on Thursday, December 30

Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on thenewsdesk.
Vacant pubs in towns all over Ireland are to be turned into homes in a bid to help solve the country's housing crisis.
Gerry Adams and Bertie Ahern hoped "some good" might emerge from the trauma of the Omagh blast in 1998 amid efforts to progress the peace process.
As 2021 draws to a close, women across Ireland will be looking back at a year that was full of challenges and uncertainties.
Ireland posted a record-high number of Covid-19 cases on Wednesday as the chief medical officer warned of concern at "all of the latest indicators".
The Taoiseach says he does not anticipate people having to leave Donegal because of the Mica crisis, but acknowledged the county's lack of housing supply would pose 'a challenge' while homes were being rebuilt.
Accusers of predatory socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have said “others must be held accountable” after she was convicted of sex-trafficking young girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse.
“I haven’t looked at it since it was created,” GAA president Larry McCarthy said back in February of the “Towards 2034 — the 150th anniversary of the GAA” report commissioned by former president Aogán Farrell.
With just over a week to go in the Rembrandt exhibition at the Crawford, four of the people who've been involved pick their favourite pieces
Now that all the mayhem that goes along with Christmas has subsided, this is the perfect time for a serious financial detox!
A Status Yellow rain warning for Cork and Kerry will come into effect from 11am and remain in place until 5am tomorrow.
Rain will push into the south later in the morning, spreading northwards to most areas through the afternoon and evening.
