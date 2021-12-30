Omicron variant 'accelerating rapidly' as record numbers of cases reported

Ireland posted a record-high number of Covid-19 cases on Wednesday as the chief medical officer warned of concern at "all of the latest indicators".

As the country reported 16,428 new cases, world health figures warned of a "tsunami" of cases as the Omicron and Delta variants surge.

Globally, Covid-19 cases increased by 11% in the past week, with almost 900,000 cases detected each day between December 22 and 28. France reported a new European record of 208,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, while the UK saw its highest ever total at 183,037 cases too.

WHO director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was "highly concerned about the Omicron variant being more transmissible, circulating at the same time as Delta – is leading to a

tsunami of cases".

"This is and will continue to put immense pressure on exhausted health workers and health systems on the brink of collapse and again disrupting lives and livelihoods," he said.

The latest Irish figures were issued on the same day as the vaccination of five-11-year-olds began, and came a year after the first vaccine was administered in Ireland.

The booster programme has now been extended to include 30-39-year-olds too, though pressure remains severe on the testing system, with many reports of people unable to secure appointments through the HSE's portal.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the daily case numbers showed the Omicron variant was spreading quickly and told people they should consider themselves potentially infectious.

Health officials also reported 22 new deaths in the past week and said 568 Covid-19 patients were in hospital as of 8am on Wednesday, of whom 93 were in intensive care units.

Dr Holohan said: "The Omicron variant is accelerating rapidly in the community and given the very high levels of transmission of this new variant nationwide, every individual should consider themselves potentially infectious, and strictly adhere to the public health measures by washing hands regularly, keeping a safe distance from others, avoiding crowded places and reducing social contacts as much as possible."