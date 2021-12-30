Vacant pubs to be turned into homes in bid to solve housing crisis

Vacant pubs in towns all over Ireland are to be turned into homes in a bid to help solve the country's housing crisis.

Under plans to be brought in from January, Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien will extend exemptions for the conversion of commercial premises, as well as for above-shop living, out to 2025. This means that a person will not have to apply for planning permission to change the premises from a commercial to a residential unit.

The Government's Housing for All plan further commits to reviewing and extending the Planning and Development (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2018, which provide for an exemption from the requirement to obtain planning permission for the change of use of certain vacant commercial premises, including vacant areas above ground floor premises, to residential use.

The former Session Bar & Restaurant in Fermoy, Co. Cork. Photo: Denis Minihane

Pubs are not currently included in that exemption but in January, the minister will provide that exemption, therefore, enabling former pubs to be converted to residential purposes. Mr O’Brien said that ending vacancies across Irish towns would not be done with one move, but this change was an important step.

“Getting to grips with vacancy across our cities, towns and villages will take a number of approaches. Chapter four of Housing for All commits us to tackling vacancy and making efficient use of stock. Changing these regulations is one small step we can take.

People all across the country can point to a vacant pub in their town or village and instead of leaving them vacant or even worse, derelict, we need to make it easier for them to be brought into productive use.

Sinn Féin's housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said the measure was welcome, but said that units would still have to adhere to all other planning rules. "We would welcome any move to address vacancy and dereliction particularly if the units were used for affordable housing."

Fine Gael senator John Cummins said that the exemption would replicate work being done in Waterford, where 50% of all repair and lease units nationally have been provided.

“While many housing units have been provided over the last couple of years in buildings which once housed pubs or restaurants, many had to go through a lengthy planning process which likely attracted development contributions and other associated professional costs," he said.

“Many former pubs would make excellent residential homes for individuals and families."

The move comes as the Government has said it expects to deliver more than 1,300 new tenancies over the next five years under the Housing First initiative, a project aimed at ending long-term homelessness in Ireland. Some 69 of these will be based in Cork, 36 in Kerry, and a further 120 spread between Limerick, Clare, Tipperary and Waterford.

The vacant Liz's wine bar in Tipperary Town. Picture: Caitlín Griffin

Based on a model that played a major role in reducing homelessness in Finland, Housing First supports a person who has experienced homelessness into permanent housing as quickly as possible without any preconditions around addiction or mental health treatment.

Once they’ve been housed, a set of wraparound supports are provided to support the issues individuals are facing. This can range from psychiatric and mental health services to drug and alcohol services, as well as clinical services and occupational therapy.

The government's strategy is focused on people who have used homeless services over a long time and those who are resistant to using such services and at risk of becoming rough sleepers. From 2018 to October 2021, 722 housing first tenancies were created in Ireland. A total of 647 people are currently in a housing first tenancy.

There’s at least one tenant in every county in Ireland, with the scheme exceeding targets in Dublin over the period of 2018 to 2021.