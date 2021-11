Good morning everyone. Here's today's briefing from the early crew here on the Irish Examiner newsdesk.

EXCLUSIVE: Ireland's offshore wind energy plans suffer a major blow as developer quits market: The future for offshore wind energy production has been dealt a major blow with the decision of leading developer Equinor to pull out of the Irish market. >>READ MORE.

More than 28 million 'extra years of life' lost around the globe to Covid: The toll of the coronavirus pandemic has been laid bare in a stark new study. >>READ MORE.

Ray Griffin: Creating a university in the South-East is all about stroke politics, not education: Nobody in the region believes that the decade long stroke of preventing the South-East regions economic and social progress is really over. >>READ MORE.

Planning probe launched over flood risks linked to infill operation: A planning probe has been launched amid concerns that a large infill operation on the banks of a stream above a flood-prone area of Cork city could increase flood risk downstream. >>READ MORE.

Woman late for court appearance 'forgot to put her clock back': A bench warrant was issued for a woman who was late for her court appearance – but she arrived late to say she had not put her clock back an hour. >>READ MORE.

Australian police to charge man with abduction after missing Cleo Smith found: Police are expected to charge a 36-year-old man with abducting four-year-old Cleo Smith from her family’s camping tent in Australia, with the child found 18 days later when officers rescued her from a locked house. >>READ MORE.

Liverpool back to their title-winning form in win over Atletico Madrid: Liverpool’s historic champions may have taken a mini-break in season 2020-21 but there’s absolutely no doubt the feelgood factor is back at Anfield now after another strong European performance - and no limit to where their upwards trajectory can take them. >>READ MORE.

Money Talks: Covid stress has put my spending out of control: Carol Brick of Hermoney.ie answers a reader's question about how to manage your money habits when your mental health is suffering. >>READ MORE.

Cork's Greatest Records: Trevor Herion shone brightly before coming to a tragic end: The Blackpool boy was a bandmate of Thomas Dolby during his time in the London scene in the 1980s, a period when he was part of some impressive synth-pop releases. >>READ MORE.

Cold facts and uncomfortable truths about retrofitting our homes: The Irish Examiner Property team asked Superhomes to assess two very different homes built a century apart. The results were a revelation that all homeowners would do well to heed >>READ MORE.

Fergus Finlay: Bank advertising makes me sick to the stomach: One CEO might be looking for the return of top management bonuses, but spare a thought for all the heartbroken old ladies saying goodbye to their old sitting rooms, among other everyday scenarios >>READ MORE.

‘I will continue to use my voice in the time I have left': Charlie Bird opens up after motor neurone disease diagnosis: Broadcaster Charlie Bird has revealed he spent months “hiding from everybody” before he was diagnosed with motor neuron disease (MND) in recent days after experiencing issues with his speech. > > READ MORE.

Suny spells and clouds will be the order of the day on Thursday. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thursday will be “mainly dry” with some sunny spells. In the afternoon, cloud will increase from the west and northwest with temperatures between 8C and 11C.

Tonight will see some “clear spells in the east and south” with temperatures expected to drop to as low as 0C, with it being coldest in Leinster and Munster.

For detailed national and regional weather forecasts see Met Eireann.

