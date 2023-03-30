The Late Late Show: Who is still in the running to take Ryan Tubridy's role?

It's been two weeks since Ryan Tubridy announced his decision to step down as host of the biggest show on Irish telly. Since then, rumours surrounding the Dubliner's replacement have been rife with a number of presenters and journalists tipped to take over his role on RTÉ's the Late Late Show.

While some have spoken out on the speculation, many names remain firm contenders. Here's what we know so far...

Miriam O’Callaghan

Miriam O'Callaghan

When the announcement of Tubridy stepping down was made, Miriam O’Callaghan was tipped as the favourite to take over the show.

However, O’Callaghan announced that she will not be in the running to become host of the popular chat show.

While the speculation linking her to the role was "very flattering", she said she has no desire to leave her current job as co-host of Prime Time.

“I love what I do too much on Prime Time to leave it, and what we do in current affairs as a team really matters, and can actually change lives. It’s what I love doing most of all as a broadcast journalist, and I’m not prepared to give that up for any show,” she said.

The Prime Time and Sunday with Miriam presenter was also the bookies favourite to take the Late Late hot seat after Pat Kenny departed the show back in 2009.

Claire Byrne

Broadcaster Claire Byrne. Picture: Andres Poveda

According to Ladbrokes, Claire Byrne is currently the hot favourite to replace Ryan Tubridy.

The Laois native currently presents Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1 Monday to Friday. Last May, the journalist stepped away from her TV role, Claire Byrne Live, citing that the decision was a result of her wanting to spend more time with her family.

After Miriam O'Callaghan took herself out of the running, bookies saw Byrne move to the top of the pecking order.

Sarah McInerney

Sarah McInerney

Drivetime presenter Sarah McInerney recently raised eyebrows when she shared that the Late Late Show had started to follow her on social media.

The Galway native has been among the list of favourites to take over as host of the Late Late Show, with many people speculating that the next presenter may be female.

On the St Patrick's Day Late Late, after announcing that he was leaving the show, Tubridy wished his replacement good luck "whoever she may be” which has further fueled rumours of a female taking to the role.

Ray D’Arcy

Ray D'arcy

Rounding off the bookies' top three is radio presenter Ray D’Arcy. With his own show on RTÉ Radio 1, the 58-year-old remains among the favourites expected to take over from Tubridy on the Late Late Show.

Eight years ago, the Kildare native returned to the RTÉ airwaves after his time at Today FM. Prior to that, he spent over ten years presenting children’s TV programmes on RTÉ.

Brendan O’Connor

Brendan O'Connor. Picture: Bríd O'Donovan

Brendan O’Connor is another name that is hotly tipped to take over from Tubs. The Cork presenter is no stranger to chat shows, having presented The Saturday Night show from 2010 to 2015 as well as Cutting Edge.

The 53-year-old currently presents The Brendan O’Connor Show on RTÉ Radio 1 every Saturday and Sunday.

Baz Ashmawy

Baz Ashmawy. Picture: Jason Clarke

Baz Ashmawy has also emerged as another favourite to take over the country’s biggest TV gig. There’s a chance the popular presenter is front of mind as of late with the return of DIY SOS, but unfortunately for Baz fans, the 47-year-old has confirmed that he has not been contacted by anyone at RTÉ about the Late Late Show.

Rumours had been circulating about the possibility of him presenting the show with Lucy Kennedy.

Speaking on the speculation, he told sundayworld.com: “I love Lucy and I don’t know about her, but no one has spoken to me about it. I think it’s just people having a little bit of fun and mixing up the bookies a bit.

“I think people are just very excited at the moment about the Late Late Show. It seems to be the main obsession and I think they’re just throwing everybody’s name into the mix.”

Dáithí Ó Sé

Rose of Tralee International Festival host Dáithí Ó Sé pictured as the Roses unite after 3-year hiatus at the RTÉ Rose of Tralee International Festival launch. Picture: Andres Poveda

Amongst the names currently doing the rounds is Today Show host, Dáithí Ó Sé. The Kerry man, who also hosts the Rose of Tralee, has previously said that he would never say no to the gig.

He told Irish Daily Mirror in 2020: “There is no presenter in the country that would turn down The Late Late Show, it’s the highest paid gig going and it has the most viewers.

Vogue Williams

Joanne McNally and Vogue Williams on the Tommy Tiernan Show

No stranger to TV, Howth native Vogue Williams has been appearing on bookies' favourites list over the past number of weeks. The mother-of-three co-hosts the very popular My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with her friend and comedian, Joanne McNally.

But Williams has also revealed that she has not put her name forward for the Late Late Show.

“No, I haven’t signed myself up for it,” she told the Irish Mirror.

She admitted that she would have liked to have seen Miriam O’Callaghan in the role. “She’s great but she pulled herself out which is really disappointing because I thought she would be really, really good at it,” she said.

Tommy Tiernan

Tommy Tiernan

The comedian's popular show, aptly titled the Tommy Tiernan Show, has seen the host talk to many interesting guests — without knowing who he is getting.

The popular RTÉ show has undoubtedly earned the 53-year-old a spot amongst the list of favourites for the Late Late Show gig.

Tiernan also hosts a podcast with Laura Blewitt and Hector Ó hEochagáin.