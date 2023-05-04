Claire Byrne bows out of competition to be next Late Late Show host

Claire Byrne has taken herself out of the running to be the new Late Late Show presenter.

The RTÉ radio presenter had been the favourite to take on the role after Ryan Tubridy steps down at the end of the current season.

Ms Byrne said that her love of her radio programme, Today with Claire Byrne, and her young family were the main reasons why she does not want to take the job.

"I have a young family, a busy home life and a full-time radio job that I love, and right now, that is enough for me," she told the Irish Independent.

While I'd never rule out other tv projects, the Late Late Show should be presented by someone who can give it the time and dedication that it deserves."

Last month, Ms Byrne began hosting a new quiz show on RTÉ, Ireland's Smartest.

Since announcing his imminent departure, Mr Tubridy has hinted at rumours that he would be succeeded by a woman.

“I’d like to thank you for staying with me and with us on the show. I want to wish my successor, whoever she may be the very, very best of luck," he said during the first episode to air following his announcement.

With Ms Byrne out of the running, Sarah McInerney is the next favourite female to take on hosting duties, however, Patrick Kielty seems to be leading the pack.

The Co Down native, Mr Kielty is married to tv host Cat Deely. In a recent interview, Deely said she thinks he husband would do a “phenomenal” job as host of the late-night chat show.

Tubridy's final show will air on Friday, May 26. Picture: Andres Poveda

She said she believes he has the right balance of entertainment and politics, “and he’s got skin in the game”.

Kielty is an award-winning stand-up comedian and has plenty of presenting gigs under his belt too.

The 51-year-old has hosted Last Chance Lottery for CH4 as well as his own BBC chat show, Patrick Kielty Almost Live. The father of two also has a radio talk show on BBC 5Live.

Meanwhile, Drivetime presenter Ms McInerney recently raised eyebrows when she shared that the Late Late Show had started to follow her on social media.

The Galway native has been among the list of favourites to take over as host of the Late Late Show, with many people speculating that the next presenter may be female.

Others in the conversation about taking the helm at the Late Late Show include Ray D'Arcy, Brendan O'Connor and Baz Ashmawy.

Mr Tubridy's final show will air on Friday, May 26.