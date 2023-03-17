Late Late Show: Ryan Tubridy tells viewers ‘it's been a privilege’ and hints at female host

It was a gut feeling that saw Ryan Tubridy step away from the Late Late Show he told viewers of his last St Patrick’s Day special on Friday night.

On Thursday, RTÉ announced Tubridy would leave the iconic late night show after 14 years at the helm, having replaced Pat Kenny as host of the long-running chat show in 2009.

“The truth of it is that in life, sometimes you make a decision on the basis of your gut, and this was my gut. My gut is based on ‘when you know, you know’, and it feels right,” Mr Tubridy said, adding he has been touched by the messages he received since the news broke.

He particularly paid tribute to those involved in the Toy Shows he has been part of each Christmas and the viewers who donated millions of euro through the Toy Show appeal since 2020.

“It's been a real privilege to be here with you every Friday night, to be the custodian of this great institution for the past 14 years. I've met some of the most inspiring people, I made some wonderful friends.

Ryan Tubridy on set ahead of the The Late Late Show St Patrick's Day Special. Picture Andres Poveda

“I have to say a special mention to my friends from the Toy Shows down through the years because that's just one of the great nights and they're just amazing kids, many of them now young men and women, and thank you to them.

“To the Irish public, to you at home, time after time I was especially bowled over by your generosity — raising millions of euro for those who needed it and that's really something we’ll always be very proud of. I played a part in that, but it was small enough. Thank you.”

Mr Tubridy will continue to host his RTÉ Radio 1 morning show and will pursue more television projects in the future. With Claire Byrne, Miriam O'Callaghan and Sarah McInerney among those tipped to take over, Mr Tubridy also hinted at the rumours of a female host succeeding him.

“I’d like to thank you for staying with me and with us on the show. I want to wish my successor, whoever she may be the very, very best of luck. Obviously, I jest but good luck to whoever's next and I'll be supporting them. But I'm not gone yet. So apologies, I’ve still got more to do. I'll be on the radio, keeping that job going on Radio 1 every morning. I have lots more I’m going to do in TV land, but I’m here until the end of May.”

Mr Tubridy will present his final show at the end of the current season on May 26, two days before he celebrates his 50th birthday.

The Late Late Show is the world's second-longest-running late-night talk show, first airing in 1962 with Gay Byrne at the helm. Mr Byrne hosted the show until 1999.

RTÉ has not yet made a decision regarding Mr Tubridy’s successor, saying an announcement will be made later in the summer.

Figures released last month revealed that Mr Tubridy was RTÉ's highest earner in 2020 and 2021. He earned €440,000 in 2021, a drop from his 2020 total of €466,250.