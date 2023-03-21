Miriam O' Callaghan rules herself out as next host of The Late Late Show 

The Prime Time host was tipped by many as one of the favourites for the role, but Ms O'Callaghan took to Twitter to rule herself out "to stop all the questions". Picture: Brian McEvoy

Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 16:52
Mairead Sheehy

RTÉ's Miriam O Callaghan has announced she will not be applying to be the next host of The Late Late Show

The Prime Time host, 63, was tipped by many as one of the favourites for the role, but Ms O'Callaghan took to Twitter to rule herself out "to stop all the questions".

Current host Ryan Tubridy announced last week that he was stepping down from the gig at the end of the current season, bringing an end to his 14-years as presenter. 

Ms O'Callaghan said while the speculation linking her to the role was "very flattering", she revealed she has no desire to leave her current job as co-host of Prime Time.

While she called the Late Late the "jewel in the crown of Irish broadcasting" she said "I love what I do too much on Prime Time to leave it".

"It's what I love doing most of all as a broadcast journalist and I'm not prepared to give that up for any show."

In the statement, she mentioned coincidentally finding a letter which she had written 14-years-ago, where she also ruled herself out of the job.

"In it I told management that I was withdrawing my name from the ring on that occasion too, saying I no longer wanted to be considered for the job if I had to leave Prime Time, and the position — fourteen-years-on — remains exactly the same."

Despite turning down the opportunity, Me O' Callaghan spoke of her privilege in presenting the Friday night programme on two occasions, making her the first ever female Late Late host.

"I loved the experience," she said.

Ms O'Callaghan also praised Mr Tubridy's tenure on the show, saying he "has done a superb job". She wished his successor — "whoever gets it" — congratulations in the new job, calling it a "joyous role".

Speaking on Friday night's Late Late, Mr Tubridy hinted at the rumours of a female host succeeding him.

“I’d like to thank you for staying with me and with us on the show. I want to wish my successor, whoever she may be the very, very best of luck. Obviously, I jest but good luck to whoever's next and I'll be supporting them."

The current favourites to take over the role include Claire Byrne, Sarah McInerney and Jennifer Zamparelli. Ray D’Arcy and Tommy Tiernan have also been mentioned as contenders for the Friday night gig. 

