Sarah McInerney the latest big name to rule out being next Late Late Show host

Sarah McInerney 

Fri, 05 May, 2023 - 11:29
Imasha Costa

Sarah McInerney has ruled out out being the next host of The Late Late Show saying she will not be throwing her hat in the ring. 

The RTÉ broadcaster said she wanted to focus on her roles in Prime Time and Drivetime with an election due soon. 

Her statement comes as Claire Byrne announced on Thursday that she would also be taking herself out of the running.

In a social media post, Ms McInerney said she had let RTÉ management know that she would not be putting herself forward for the job.

"I'd like to confirm that I'm not taking over The Late Late Show from either Ryan Tubridy or James Corden," she said, citing Corden's decision to step down as host of his US talk show, also titled  The Late Late Show.

"Though the prospect of grilling young children over their toy choices every December would be enticing, I let RTÉ management know a couple of weeks ago that I wouldn't be throwing my hat in the ring.

"There's an election coming, maybe next year. Prime Time and Drivetime will be at the centre of RTÉ's coverage. Like all political nerds, I can't wait." 

She praised outgoing host Mr Tubridy saying he had done an "exceptional job" on the show. 

"I'll really miss him on Friday nights, and I wish his successor the very best of luck."

Ms Byrne and Ms McInerney had both been touted as the favourites to replace Mr Tubridy, who r]announced he was leaving last March.

Miriam O'Callaghan is another big name who has ruled herself out of the running to take over the hosting job. 

Currently, comedian Patrick Kielty is among the names being linked to the job, alongside Brendan O’Connor,  Baz Ashmawy and Ray D'Arcy

Caitríona Perry to depart RTÉ for Washington job with BBC

43-year-old Aidy Clarkin Picture: PSNI handout/PA

Motorcyclist killed in Tobermore crash named by PSNI

