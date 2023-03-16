Ryan Tubridy to step down as host of The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy is to step down as host of The Late Late Show.

RTÉ made the announcement that the host will step down at the end of the current season, on May 26.

The broadcaster said it has been a "privilege" to host what he called "the national institution that is the Late Late Show".

"I want to thank the tremendous teams of producers, researchers, crew and executives who have done the hard work to keep the show on the road over the years. Many have become dear friends," he said.

"Also, to the viewers, I am so grateful for the loyalty you have shown to The Late Late Show, week in, week out. Not only did you raise €30m for Irish charities including over €15m for children's charities all over the island that are particularly close to my heart, but you showed incredible generosity of spirit for which I am profoundly grateful.

"I was often touched by the kind comments of viewers stopping me on the street or at the supermarket on a Saturday to say 'thank you' or 'well done' for highlighting an issue that affected them or their families on the previous night's show. Go raibh maith agaibh."

Mr Tubridy, who has been hosting the show for 14 years, also praised his family "who stood by me every day of every week".

"To my daughters especially, they put up with so much and I am as grateful to them as I am awestruck by them."

Mr Tubridy took over as host of the long-running chat show in 2009 , replacing Pat Kenny. He said he will remain hosting his RTÉ Radio 1 show and will talk about other projects in the future "that will embrace my love of books, history and Ireland".

RTÉ Director-General Dee Forbes praised Mr Tubridy's "enormous commitment" to The Late Late Show.

" The Late Late Show is a TV phenomenon at home and abroad which continues to hold a special place in Irish life and Ryan can take enormous credit for that. He had big shoes to fill, but he has made the show his own over the past 14 years. The transformation of the Late Late Toy Show into a national event celebrating Irish children and the most popular television programme in Ireland every year is testament to his talents as a broadcaster and his ability to create a unique connection with children and audiences all over Ireland, and beyond.

"There are so many great memories and special moments to look back on, and more to come, which we will rightly celebrate in the months ahead."

RTÉ has not yet made any decision regarding who will replace Mr Tubridy, saying an announcement will be made later in the summer.