Ready for the weekend: The best ice creams, boozy slushies, and where to book outdoor dining in Munster

If you’re looking for a cold treat, here are the top eight ice creams to enjoy at home.

And if you are heading out, stay protected with suncare that won’t mess up your makeup. And maybe add some zest to your outdoor dining look with our favourite colour of the season.

News of the week

Read our Love Island recaps to catch up on all the drama.

We’re into the thick of it, with a full week in the Love Island nearly complete. Here’s what you missed in last night’s episode and more importantly, the 10 best tweets about the series so far.

We also had that announcement. We won’t dwell on it, but there’s no need to fret if you have to change your reservation plans. Here are the best places to reserve a table for outdoor dining in Munster.

We also, sadly, reached the end of Pride month this week but Pride is never really over. Richard Hogan writes about how important it is to teach our children about it here.

What to eat

Colm O'Gorman's seared scallops are easy and quick.

Summer is for seafood and nothing is quicker to whip up than some scallops from your local fish shop. Here is Colm O’ Gorman’s recipe for seared scallops with chorizo and apple salad.

It is the weekend, so make sure to pair it with one of Leslie Williams’ perfect summer red wines.

We’ll also have some easy chocolate chip cookies stocked for these delicious ice cream cookie sandwiches.

And this Sunday marks independence day in the US and though we usually don’t partake in the fun, there are loads of American-style recipes to recreate in celebration. Fluffy pancakes anyone?

Culture corner

The 10 year anniversary of Amy Winehouse's passing is approaching this month. Picture: Chris Christoforou/Redferns.

Bulk up your summer reading list with these 20 books recommendations for all tastes.

We’re also bingeing the second of the recent Sophie Toscan du Plantier documentary releases. Read Pat Fitzpatrick's take on the new Netflix series here.

Tom Dunne’s piece on Amy Winehouse ahead of the 10-year anniversary of her passing is also well worth a read this weekend. Find that one here.

Finally, make sure you get to catch up on this week’s Ask Audrey to see what the residents of Blackrock Road think of Micheál Martin.

Picks of the week

A fantastic project in Kilkenny is looking for knitters to help knit blankets for charities. See more at kilkennyartsoffice.ie

Watermelon slushies are an easy summer treat and can be made as an adult-only version. Blend five cups of watermelon with some ice cubes and sweetener, like sugar, honey, or maple syrup. Two tablespoons usually does the job. Spice it up with some lime juice and fresh mint leaves and add whatever spirit takes your fancy.

Spotify’s Mood Booster playlist is exactly what you need this weekend.

In our shopping baskets this week: The Kilkenny Shop has started stocking DOIY’s yoga mats and we are obsessed.

Treat of the week: Cadbury’s new Dairy Milk Orange. Need we say more?

Follow of the week: Theplantprodigy on TikTok will help revive your dead houseplants.

Laughter is the best medicine