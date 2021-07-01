The 10 Love Island tweets we can't stop laughing at

Because we all know the best part of Love Island is the memes
The 10 Love Island tweets we can't stop laughing at

Bring on all the Chuggs content.

Martha Brennan

Love Island brings many traditions every year. There are new phrases, new stars to follow on Instagram, and most importantly: the best memes and tweets of the year. 

We do love to hate on these beautiful people, whom we choose to spend so much time watching lounge around a pool every year. But there are just so many moments that bring out the creative best of the internet. Here are the ten best so far.

Thought process?

We'd say poor old Faye but poor old Faye can well take care of herself.

Chuggs

And he hasn't even entered the villa.

Twins

Remember these two?

Surrey's best hats

Again, he hasn't even entered the villa.

A classic

And she dead right.

An exclusive club

Can already tell he's not loyal.

The toes

Google further for reference on this one.

The third Pritchard 

We knew he reminded us of someone.

Back to school

Sir, remember that time you did that thing in the middle of the road?

Earplugs

Even Iain Stirling has given up on trying to understand anything in that pitch.

