The 10 Love Island tweets we can't stop laughing at

Love Island brings many traditions every year. There are new phrases, new stars to follow on Instagram, and most importantly: the best memes and tweets of the year.
We do love to hate on these beautiful people, whom we choose to spend so much time watching lounge around a pool every year. But there are just so many moments that bring out the creative best of the internet. Here are the ten best so far.
We'd say poor old Faye but poor old Faye can well take care of herself.
My reaction to Brad kissing Faye as the person he likes least #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KV4YUi6V1R— Ron (@unfinishedaaron) June 30, 2021
And he hasn't even entered the villa.
We lost Shannon for Chloe and now we are having to suffer a fully grown man giving himself the name Chuggs? No please I swear I did not survive a pandemic for this. #loveisland pic.twitter.com/CWWcZrSBZr— Jordan (@jo_l94) June 30, 2021
Remember these two?
Brad: finds chloe most attractive and faye least attractive— Shereenfelton (@Shereenfeltonx) June 30, 2021
Chloe and faye:#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/mnuAxLHavX
Again, he hasn't even entered the villa.
#LoveIsland did i hear that wrong or did this man just say he runs a bucket hat business in surrey pic.twitter.com/MkjaE3GtMU— sophs (@soffixe) June 30, 2021
And she dead right.
When Faye drops the C bomb #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cxzQm9zLes— Late Night Reds (@LateNightReds) June 30, 2021
Can already tell he's not loyal.
newest member of destiny’s chaldish #loveisland pic.twitter.com/UH75eWFiPU— Kirsty (@kkirstylouise) June 30, 2021
Google further for reference on this one.
Liberty at 4am when she wakes up and Jake’s nibbling on her big toe #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/XXSzwAdxZG— dave (@smexykingdave) June 30, 2021
We knew he reminded us of someone.
“can I copy ur homework?”— ً (@molllywatson) June 30, 2021
“yeah just change it a bit”#loveIsland pic.twitter.com/3TN26prC8M
Sir, remember that time you did that thing in the middle of the road?
Me just knowing Hugo’s students are writing down quotes to list back to him when ever he is teaching #LoveIsland #hugo pic.twitter.com/8iVNeLV4uK— robyn (@robyn95487263) June 28, 2021
Even Iain Stirling has given up on trying to understand anything in that pitch.
the feminism leaving my body once Chloe starts speaking #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/Q5y4v29UmN— 🤠 (@genericLIacc) June 29, 2021