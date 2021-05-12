All-day suncare that doesn't mess up your makeup

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month — a time that often makes me think of makeup. Flawless makeup begins with proper skincare, but sun protection, the most essential element of daytime care, can really mess with your favourite foundation. How do you stay safe without smearing your perfect smoky eye or careful contouring? The standard advice is to reapply protection every two hours when outside, for example, but whether you wear makeup to work outdoors or while out having fun, you’re never going to take that many breaks to cleanse your face, reapply SPF and start your makeup again. This is where SPF makeup swaps come in. There’s an SPF option for almost every makeup product (mascara and eye and lip liners are still exceptions), and here are some I’ve tried and recommend.

Save for the broad-spectrum SPF creams (which should be reapplied regularly when worn alone), please do not rely on any of the products below as your sole protection. Multiple studies show that people tend not to apply enough of any one makeup product to get adequate protection. More is always more when it comes to SPF, and when thinking of makeup we must consider at least two or three different layers of products with broad-spectrum SPF30 or higher.