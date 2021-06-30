The juice is loose: ten ways to refresh your wardrobe with orange zest

Bring a tangy edge to any occasion with Annmarie O'Connor's freshly-squeezed selections
The juice is loose: ten ways to refresh your wardrobe with orange zest

Orange is our fashion crush for the summer season

Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 06:00

Looking for something juicy and refreshing? Let this season’s shades of orange quench your style thirst. 

Tangerine, marmalade, sherbet, papaya: all different in tone but similar in expression - optimistic, stimulating, and adventurous. 

Go on; refresh your wardrobe with one of these tasty seasonal staples.

THE LOOK

Low-cut maxi dress, COS, €89
Low-cut maxi dress, COS, €89

1. Low-cut maxi dress, COS, €89 

Zalando, €121
Zalando, €121

2. Hosberg ‘Cisalo’ trousers, Zalando, €121 

Arket, €49
Arket, €49

3. Sweatshirt, Arket, €49 

Peelo, €160
Peelo, €160

4. Cloud clutch, Peelo, €160 

Relaxed organic cotton dress, Arket, €89
Relaxed organic cotton dress, Arket, €89

5. Relaxed organic cotton dress, Arket, €89 

Zara, €17.95
Zara, €17.95

6. Visor sunglasses, Zara, €17.95 

Dune London, €115
Dune London, €115

7. ‘Loupe’ smart slider sandals, Dune London, €115 

MY THERESA, €350
MY THERESA, €350

8. Self-Portrait cotton minidress, My Theresa, €350 

New Look, €29.99.
New Look, €29.99.

9. Square neck frill tiered smock midi dress, New Look, €29.99 

M&amp;S, €35
M&S, €35

10. Cotton rich macrame hobo bag, M&S, €35 

STYLE NOTES:

Dilute the strength of orange with subdued navy and off-white. Swap navy for teal for something lighter and brighter.

Break up blocks of orange with macrame, raffia or crochet and cut-away or skin-bearing styles.

Introduce orange gently with shoes or bags that are furthest away from the complexion.

When in doubt, pair an orange ‘nice top’ with your favourite jeans.

More in this section

Twelve ways to turn your wardrobe totally tropical Twelve ways to turn your wardrobe totally tropical
The most stylish coats to wear if you're dining outdoors this summer The most stylish coats to wear if you're dining outdoors this summer
Portrait of young woman with perfect glowing skin looking aside, holding sunscreen, bronzer, skincare product while posing isola The Skin Nerd: Fake tan that won’t cause spots
The juice is loose: ten ways to refresh your wardrobe with orange zest

Top of the frocks: chart-topping summer dresses

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices