The juice is loose: ten ways to refresh your wardrobe with orange zest

Looking for something juicy and refreshing? Let this season’s shades of orange quench your style thirst.
Tangerine, marmalade, sherbet, papaya: all different in tone but similar in expression - optimistic, stimulating, and adventurous.
Go on; refresh your wardrobe with one of these tasty seasonal staples.
1. Low-cut maxi dress, COS, €89
2. Hosberg ‘Cisalo’ trousers, Zalando, €121
3. Sweatshirt, Arket, €49
4. Cloud clutch, Peelo, €160
5. Relaxed organic cotton dress, Arket, €89
6. Visor sunglasses, Zara, €17.95
7. ‘Loupe’ smart slider sandals, Dune London, €115
8. Self-Portrait cotton minidress, My Theresa, €350
9. Square neck frill tiered smock midi dress, New Look, €29.99
10. Cotton rich macrame hobo bag, M&S, €35
Dilute the strength of orange with subdued navy and off-white. Swap navy for teal for something lighter and brighter.
Break up blocks of orange with macrame, raffia or crochet and cut-away or skin-bearing styles.
Introduce orange gently with shoes or bags that are furthest away from the complexion.
When in doubt, pair an orange ‘nice top’ with your favourite jeans.