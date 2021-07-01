'You're looking for someone else, basically': Two new boys enter the Love Island villa

‘Oh, it’s tension’

We’re back where we left off and the tension around the villa is hotter than the ever-lighting fire pit.

“Oh it’s tension,” Faye reassures Chole when they sit down to chat about Brad dissing her and planting a smooch on Chloe in last night’s episode.

“Fear, fear, fear,” he keeps calling out after the chat is over. Turns out Brad is actually calling Faye to offer her his half-empty glass of wine as an apology. We need Amber Gill back to translate and narrator Iain Sterling to never let this one go.

Then, we get a spontaneous kiss on the terrace between Sharon and Aaron. Since when are these two an item?

After Aaron explains that he and his current partner Chloe don’t have a romantic connection, even though they matched about an hour ago, Sharon says: “Do you know what? I would have stepped forward. I don’t know why I didn’t.”

Sure, Sharon, sure.

Elsewhere in the villa, there’s even more lip locking taking place.

“My whole life I’ve never connected to a guy that well,” Liberty announces to the beach camera. She and match Jake have been reminding us more and more of last season’s Finn and Paige.

“We’re like two pods in a pod," Liberty says. And then, another kiss!

Shannon getting the boot on day two has really given these guys the kickstart they need.

'Well done Hugo’

Our two favourite islanders have their eyes on each other.

Similar to last year, the islander we all thought would be the most annoying turns out to be saving the show.

“I’m obviously, as we established, feisty," says Faye, whose oneliners have been trending on Twitter for two nights straight. It now seems she might have her eye on the internet’s other favourite singleton.

“Hugo for me is massively career driven and I find that really attractive in somebody. Stunning guy. So, big tick. Well done Hugo,” she says in the beach hut.

We do hope she realises that the PE teacher can never show his face in a secondary school again after this, but we’re sure the brand deals will keep them going.

The new boys come chugging in

Chuggs' real name is Oliver.

We finally get to meet Chuggs, the villa’s new “bombshell”, or bucket hat salesman from Surrey. Even Gavin Reilly has got in on the Twitter ridicule with this one.

Sharon is the lucky girl that the public has decided the 23 year old will go on a date with.

Turns out, it’s not a very popular name and both Hugo and Chloe know Chuggs, whose real name is Oliver.

Chloe, who is no doubt still having her ear burned off somewhere by Brad, is probably raging.

“Brad you don’t stop talking,” she tells him before the texts are sent. “I’ve never met someone so chatty in my whole life.”

We feel like that says a lot.

Faye also receives a text and gets ready to head out on a date with Liam, the second new boy to enter the villa. She is hoping that he is “tall and fit”. The 21 year old is 6ft 6ins and a bricklayer. We repeat: justice for Hugo.