Quick and easy dinner: American pancakes with maple bacon

If you were up all night watching the American election, breakfast for dinner is the only solution. 
Quick and easy dinner: American pancakes with maple bacon

Pancakes with crispy bacon and maple syrup.

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 11:00
Darina Allen

Serves 4-6 depending on the size or helping 

makes 14 – 3in pancakes

Ingredients

250ml buttermilk

1 free-range egg

15g butter, melted

150g plain white flour

pinch of salt

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

To serve:

Butter

12-18 pieces crispy bacon

Maple syrup or Irish honey

Method

Mix the buttermilk, egg and melted butter in a large bowl, until smooth and blended. Sieve the flour, salt and baking soda together, stir into the buttermilk until the ingredients are barely combined, don’t worry about the lumps. Do not over-mix or the pancakes will be heavy.

Heat a heavy iron or non-stick pan until medium hot. Grease with a little clarified butter. Spoon two generous tablespoons of batter onto the pan, spread slightly with the back of the spoon to a round shape, about 7.5cm across. Cook until the bubbles rise and break on the top of the pancake (about a minute). Flip over gently. Cook until pale golden on the other side. Spread each with butter.

Serve a stack of three with crispy streaky bacon and maple syrup.

More in this section

Penne with sauce and pork Quick and easy dinner: penne with chorizo and cream
Nutritionist launches campaign to help healthy eating during lockdown Nutritionist launches campaign to help healthy eating during lockdown
Quick and easy dinner: Spicy beef rice bowl Quick and easy dinner: Spicy beef rice bowl
Cheese toasted sandwich made with sourdough bread.

Quick and easy dinner: The ultimate grilled cheese for International Sandwich Day

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices