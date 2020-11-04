Quick and easy dinner: American pancakes with maple bacon

Serves 4-6 depending on the size or helping

makes 14 – 3in pancakes

Ingredients

250ml buttermilk

1 free-range egg

15g butter, melted

150g plain white flour

pinch of salt

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

To serve:

Butter

12-18 pieces crispy bacon

Maple syrup or Irish honey

Method

Mix the buttermilk, egg and melted butter in a large bowl, until smooth and blended. Sieve the flour, salt and baking soda together, stir into the buttermilk until the ingredients are barely combined, don’t worry about the lumps. Do not over-mix or the pancakes will be heavy.

Heat a heavy iron or non-stick pan until medium hot. Grease with a little clarified butter. Spoon two generous tablespoons of batter onto the pan, spread slightly with the back of the spoon to a round shape, about 7.5cm across. Cook until the bubbles rise and break on the top of the pancake (about a minute). Flip over gently. Cook until pale golden on the other side. Spread each with butter.

Serve a stack of three with crispy streaky bacon and maple syrup.