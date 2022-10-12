We took a walk on the wild side in Cork's South Parish — here's what we learned

I’m no fan of heights, but within minutes of meeting Maria Young of Green Spaces for Health, I’m on the rooftop of St John’s Central College of Further Education and Training.

Maria’s bringing about a dozen of us on a talk and walk through South Parish, to show what can be done to support wildlife and sustainability in Cork’s city centre.

We’re carefully picking our way over the mechanical arteries of St John’s College – and I’m coming to terms with being 17m above street level – when someone says: “They’re nice and active today".

We’re here because of the bees. It’s a cloudless, blue-skied, late September day and the bee hive has been here since 2019 – with extra stories added since then.

“The forage is brilliant here. We believe the bees forage for about 4km around,” says Maria.

Beehives at Cork College of FET Douglas Street Campus. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

From the minute she took up her Green Spaces for Health role in 2019, Maria was keen to have a hive in South Parish.

After public consultation and a call out for anyone similarly interested and with bee-keeping experience, a constellation of enthusiastic individuals quickly convened – among them St John’s College principal Paula McCarthy, environmental science lecturer John Deane, environmental science student Matt O’Neill, who’d kept bees in his native Massachusetts, and Mark Riordan of Hive Mind, who provided vital training and the first bee colony.

“We went door-to-door in the neighbourhood, asking ‘would ye start planting for the bees, and for biodiversity?’” recalls Maria.

“We started with 3,000 bees. It went up to 70,000 that first summer. Mark Riordan thinks it’s one of the best hives he has.”

St John's Park, Parkowen. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“It’s about creating a constituency of biodiversity,” says John Deane. “If people try to support pollinators, it supports everything.”

From our rooftop vantage point, Maria points to the old red brick building at CIE, Capwell, where Emer Bambrick, sustainability senior manager at Bus Éireann, hopes to install swift boxes. The building’s preserved so it may not happen.

“They may have to be installed elsewhere on CIE grounds. Or Green Spaces for Health will help source a nearby location,” says Maria, who confirms St John’s College has agreed to take swift boxes if needed. “We might be extending the menagerie,” Maria tells Deane.

St. John's Park, Parkowen. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Down off the roof, we walk to the Quaker graveyard, purchased by that community for use as a burial ground in the 1600s.

“It’s a live graveyard – there was a burial recently,” says Maria. Here, Green Spaces for Health have planted four native oak trees – they’ve also planted one on the grounds of St Fin Barre’s Cathedral and another in 12th century graveyard Parkowen.

Earlier, outside Anglesea Street Fire Station, Maria showed us a London Plane tree and spoke about the South Parish tree audit, which counted and mapped some 1,190 trees – only 18% were native.

The most sobering figure? All these South Parish trees combined would cover the carbon footprint of 1.3 persons.

“We’d all need one ‘South Parish’ worth of trees to deal with our emissions,” says Maria, citing however what Dr Eoin Lattice, academic supervisor on the tree audit, said: “The multitude of other benefits are enough, on their own, to make the case for urban trees”.

Illustrating native tree importance, Maria compares the Sycamore – very common here but native to Southern Europe – with our native oak.

“The Sycamore doesn’t support a fraction of what the native oak supports. Because the insects and other species haven’t evolved with it over thousands of years.”

Quaker Graveyard. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Part of the Quaker graveyard is being re-wilded and tall grasses wave around ancient headstones. There’s a magnificent beech tree, which Maria confirms is in good health.

Out on Quaker Road, we stand under a mass of ivy and Maria says the ivy run is the last run of the bees before they bed down for winter.

“Two weeks ago, standing under this, you should have heard the buzz,” she says.

At Parkowen (a few headstones still remain), Maria describes how the community Gardaí first approached Green Spaces for Health about this place that “none of the neighbours wanted to come to – there was a lot of junk and needles”.

Since her organisation got involved in 2019, a hedgerow has been installed and various planted areas. Now there’s a medicinal plot (feverfew, skullcap and chamomile are among the plants) and a tree nursery with 100 trees.

“If we could start tree nurseries all over Cork City, we’d have no tree shortage in future years,” comments Maria, describing how locals greeted their first efforts to regenerate here.

Martha Halbert, Cork City Council and Maria Young, Green Spaces for Health at the Quaker graveyard. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

“They said don’t bother planting, it’ll get vandalised. There was only one instance of vandalism. Which shows what happens when you have a presence in a place.

“People said ‘we don’t like the re-wilding’, so we cut a bit. Then they said ‘oh, we miss the tall grass’. So the message? Persevere!”

The tour finishes in Cork Flower Studio, Douglas Street, where Justine Looney spoke about making the business more sustainable – no more plastic wrapping for flowers but instead glass vases, incorporated in the cost and which most customers return when buying new flowers.

The business has a zero-waste policy with all cuttings used for smaller displays.