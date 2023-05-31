Top 8: The best apple juices to quench your thirst and get some fibre into your diet

The saying ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’ reflects the health properties of this native fruit. But what about a glass of apple juice a day? Is it as nutritious?

Juicing fruit or vegetables removes the insoluble fibre, which stimulates the gut and aids digestion. However, the soluble fibre that remains in apple juice, along with pectin, helps eliminate cholesterol and pollutants from the body.

Naturally high in water, it’s also good for hydration. If children are slow to drink water, add some apple juice to give it flavour – much better than adding cordials, many of which have sugar or other sweeteners.

Apple skins are often used in making juices, so we also get the benefits of their polyphenols. Ongoing research is looking into the connection between apple juice and brain health.

But we must watch the amount we drink. Apple juice contains about 180 calories per 100ml, so it must be counted as part of our overall daily consumption.

Unfortunately, the acids in all fruits and juices cause tooth decay. A sip of water swished around the mouth before swallowing will help to minimise the risk.

None of our Top 8 is made from concentrate, a layer of processing that reduces its nutritional content.

The Apple Farm of Tipperary Sparkling Irish Apple Juice. Drinks Photos: Arna Rúnars Crowley

The Apple Farm Sparkling Irish Apple Juice 500ml €5

This is a delicious sparkling juice, ideal for celebrations and children. Rich apple flavour with sweet and acid in perfect balance. A clean taste and a nice golden colour in a glass bottle makes it a nice gift. (Still juice also available.) Made in Cahir by Con Traas, we found it at Farmgate Café and the Sandwich Stall in the English Market, Cork. Our top scorer.

Score: 10

Lidl Deluxe Irish Pressed Apple Juice.

Lidl Deluxe Irish Pressed Apple Juice 1 litre €2.39

Made in Donegal, this is beautifully balanced and refreshing with slightly more of a kick than its lighter-coloured Aldi competitor. The plastic bottle let it down, but the taste kept the mark high. Good price.

Score: 9

Mealagulla Orchard Apple Juice.

Mealagulla Orchard 750ml €3.50 - €4.75

Made in Ovens Co Cork where the 24/7 shed shop has an honesty box with cooking and sweet apples available too. Made from 50% each Bramley and Golden Delicious, the balance of sweet and lively acidity is just right - just like biting into a fresh apple. The glass bottles are accepted as returns. Also at farmers’ markets in Coal Quay, Douglas and Mahon in Cork and Clonakilty, Co Cork, and through NeighbourFood.

Score: 9.75

Ballycross Jonagold Apple Juice.

Ballycross Jonagold Apple Juice 750ml €5.50

From the apple farm in Co Wexford, which Michella and Arnold Von Englebrechtan established in Bridgetown Co Wexford in the early 1960s. Now the farm is run by their son Christian. Light in colour, slightly pear like in flavour, with a gentle, rich, well-balanced sweetness, all tasters liked it. We bought in Roughty Foodie English Market, Cork. Buy a case online: Ballycross.com.

Score: 9.75

D. P. Connolly and Sons Pressed Apple Juice.

DP Connolly & Sons Pressed Apple Juice 250ml €2.75

Like eating a freshly picked apple, this is a delicious drink with good balance between sweet and sour. A treat for those not wanting to drink alcohol at a party. Produced in Co Laois, we bought in Bradleys North Main St Cork and available in other good food shops and market stalls.

Score: 9.75

Innocent Apple Juice.

Innocent Apple 900ml €3.49

Though made from eight pressed apples, it didn’t sing as much as other brands. Nice, but lacking interesting notes like our very top markers, but still enjoyed by all. Made from 30% recycled plastic – not as good as glass bottles.

Score: 8.5

Aldi Cloudy Irish Apple Juice.

Aldi Pressed Cloudy Irish Apple Juice 1 litre €2.39

Made from Kildare apples pressed in Donegal, this juice is sweeter than many other samples. Tasters enjoyed it and found it good for the price. Try adding sparkling water. In a plastic bottle.

Score: 9

Marks and Spencer Pressed Pink Lady Apple Juice.

M&S Pressed Pink Lady Apple Juice 330ml €2

Quite different from the others, it reminded us of pear juice, and none the worse for that, showing how interesting different apples can make to the flavour. Quite sweet and ideal for adding a little sparkling water for a longer drink. Made in Spain, with ingredients sourced from more than one country, the small plastic bottle contains the juice of three apples.

Score: 9