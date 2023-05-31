Top 8: The best apple juices to quench your thirst and get some fibre into your diet

The saying ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’ reflects the health properties of this native fruit. But what about a glass of apple juice a day? Is it as nutritious?
Juicing fruit or vegetables removes the insoluble fibre, which stimulates the gut and aids digestion. However, the soluble fibre that remains in apple juice, along with pectin, helps eliminate cholesterol and pollutants from the body.
Naturally high in water, it’s also good for hydration. If children are slow to drink water, add some apple juice to give it flavour – much better than adding cordials, many of which have sugar or other sweeteners.
Apple skins are often used in making juices, so we also get the benefits of their polyphenols. Ongoing research is looking into the connection between apple juice and brain health.
But we must watch the amount we drink. Apple juice contains about 180 calories per 100ml, so it must be counted as part of our overall daily consumption.
Unfortunately, the acids in all fruits and juices cause tooth decay. A sip of water swished around the mouth before swallowing will help to minimise the risk.
None of our Top 8 is made from concentrate, a layer of processing that reduces its nutritional content.