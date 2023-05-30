Summer salads: How to make a refreshing rocket, fennel and orange salad

A quick and easy salad that will impress
Summer salads: How to make a refreshing rocket, fennel and orange salad

A perfect zesty salad for summer

Tue, 30 May, 2023 - 08:26

Rocket, Fennel & Orange Salad

recipe by:Derval O'Rourke

A refreshing summer salad

Rocket, Fennel & Orange Salad

Servings

2

Preparation Time

2 mins

Cooking Time

1 mins

Total Time

3 mins

Course

Side

Cuisine

Irish

Ingredients

  • 2 handfuls of rocket, washed and dried thoroughly

  • ½ fennel, trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces

  • 1½ oranges, peeled and broken into segments

  • juice of ½ orange

  • 50g Wensleydale cheese with cranberries, crumbled

Method

  1. Place the rocket, fennel and orange flesh in a large serving bowl and mix well.

  2. Drizzle over the orange juice. Crumble over the cheese.

  3. Serve without delay.

Read More

Salad recipes: This Moroccan carrot salad is perfect to bring to a summer barbecue

More in this section

How to use a barbecue to make these ‘goofproof’ chocolate chip cookies How to use a barbecue to make these ‘goofproof’ chocolate chip cookies
Salad recipes: This Moroccan carrot salad is perfect to bring to a summer barbecue Salad recipes: This Moroccan carrot salad is perfect to bring to a summer barbecue
Midweek Meals: Five recipes to try on the BBQ this week Midweek Meals: Five recipes to try on the BBQ this week
<p>Quick and easy summer recipes</p>

Midweek meals: Five quick cold dishes perfect for the hot weather

READ NOW

Latest

Darina Allen
Darina Allen

Serving up top food every Saturday

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd