Summer salads: How to make a refreshing rocket, fennel and orange salad

Rocket, Fennel & Orange Salad
A refreshing summer salad
Servings2
Preparation Time 2 mins
Cooking Time 1 mins
Total Time 3 mins
Course Side
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
2 handfuls of rocket, washed and dried thoroughly
½ fennel, trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces
1½ oranges, peeled and broken into segments
juice of ½ orange
50g Wensleydale cheese with cranberries, crumbled
Method
Place the rocket, fennel and orange flesh in a large serving bowl and mix well.
Drizzle over the orange juice. Crumble over the cheese.
Serve without delay.