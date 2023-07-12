Spike to become island of culture with literary festival and series of gigs 

It's been a renowned prison island for hundreds of years, but now Spike Island in Cork Harbour looks set to become a cultural hub with a new concert series as well as the return of the Spike Island Literary Festival.

The ‘3 Nights On Spike’ concert series takes place just weeks after the annual Spike Island Literary Festival, which returns with a thrilling line-up of crime writers next month.

Featuring some of the finest Irish musical talent with names such as Jack O’Rourke, Susan O’Neill and Yenkee, '3 Nights On Spike' comes to the former prison between Friday, September 15 and Sunday, September 17. The musical extravaganza kicks off with an opening performance from Clare musician Susan O’Neill and Míde Houlihan as well as a wealth of fantastic Irish talent and special guests over the weekend.

The Good Room have harboured the plan to use the iconic Spike Island for similar events for some time and is excited to bring the vision to life with the support of Cork County Council and Fáilte Ireland.

Organiser Joe Kelly said they “couldn't be more excited” to finally make the concert series happen.

“Spike Island is the perfect backdrop for this unforgettable event, and with the support of Cork County Council, we're able to offer music lovers an incredible experience they won't want to miss,” he said.

Susan O'Neill, Jack O'Rourke and Yenkee will perform at a new three-day concert series on Spike Island this September.

Meanwhile, the much anticipated Spike Island Literary Festival makes a return from Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20. With Spike Island as its backdrop, the event is all about captivating the theme of crime writing and this year’s festival will see a stellar line-up of authors.

Following the success of its inaugural event last year, the festival is back with a jam-packed programme of events.

This year’s guests include Alice Bell, Sam Blake, Amanda Cassidy, Tadhg Coakley, Cónal Creedon, Amy Cronin, Catherine Ryan Howard, Arlene Hunt, Catherine Kirwin, Andrea Mara, Michelle McDonagh, and Kitty Murphy.

The 2023 festival has a range of events for book enthusiasts and budding writers such as a series of panel discussions led by author Michelle Dunne which will see some of the UK’s most prominent crime writers spill their secrets. In addition, attendees will have the chance to enjoy open-air readings and performances in the unique location that has a dark history spanning over 400 years.

The full programme for this year's Spike Island Literary Festival is now available and organiser and author Michelle Dunne says there is "something for everyone".

"We have so many international best-selling authors coming to let us in on their writing secrets and meet their fellow crime fiction fans, but in addition to household names like Catherine Ryan Howard, Sam Blake, Arlene Hunt, Andrea Mara (to name but a few) we'll also be introducing readers to a new wave of breakout talent, like Alice Bell."

Tickets for both events are available now at www.spikeislandcork.ie