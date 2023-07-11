Six things to see at Quarter Block Party in Cork 

Having gone to ground during the covid crisis, the Quarter Block Party returns to Cork city on the weekend of July 14-16.

Flowers at Night and Mantua

Friday July 14, Live at St Luke’s, 8pm

Electronic artist Juno Cheetal, aka Flowers at Night, has gently impressed with a trickle of frayed, warped-tape ambient electronica; while Elaine Malone's Mantua project is a sounding board for improvisation, and ideas, informed by late capitalism, environmental decay and the weight of history.

Brus Performance Marathon

Saturday July 15, Circus Factory, 12pm

Named for the Irish term for the broken bits at the bottom of a bag of sweets, the Brus Performance Marathon sees 30 Cork artists/acts take the stage for three minutes each - testing out new material, trying out new projects, and coming together in a workshop environment, to chat and swap ideas over lunch (also supplied!).

Elaine Howley and Maija Sofia

Saturday July 15, Coughlan’s, Douglas Street, 4pm

A pair of pace-setters in Irish music, neither of whom are strangers to sharing bills and stages. Elaine Howley's solo work stretches past her time in outfits like the Altered Hours, Crevice and Morning Veils, and into an ether between ambient explorations and Casiotone pop; while Galway singer and songwriter Maija Sofia's upcoming True Love looks at devotion and obsession, with much of it recorded during her residency at Cobh's Sirius Arts Centre over the first lockdown.

Junk Drawer and Listening Face

Saturday July 15, Coughlan’s, Douglas Street, 7pm

Indie heads will want to stick their heads into this one, as Belfast outfit Junk Drawer continue an exhaustive run of gigging, fine-honing their particular brand of post-punk with a wry, world-weary grin; while local anoraks will want a gawk at Listening Face, a new alt-rock band “brought together by a mutual love of model trains and kitchen devices”, as per their own bio, including members of Hope is Noise, Slow Motion Heroes, and the Frank and Walters.

Sunwell Tapes Showcase

Sunday July 16, PLUGD Records, Coal Quay, 7.30pm

A female-founded group of gig organisers and facilitators, Sunwell Tapes have been busy establishing themselves on the Leeside scene, including gigs in non-pub spaces like Rebel Reads bookshop and Sexual Violence Centre Cork, as well as hosting Community Centre Discos in secret locations. For the showcase at PLUGD Records on the Coal Quay, Méabh McKenna will be performing solo, while Limerick singer and songwriter Laura Duff performs with a full band.

Craic Boi Mental, An Carthach and Raja Baal

Sunday July 16, Cork Opera House Green Room, 9pm

The Autistic Legend, the Irish Tupac, the Ruler of Ireland - call him what you will, but a rare Cork city appearance by rapper and producer Craic Boi Mental will be must-see stuff, following sold-out tours in the UK and the US, and ahead of the release of new LP Autistic Legend 2. Also on the lineup will be the Sphinx-like visage of beatmaker An Carthach, and former O Emperor man Raja Baal.