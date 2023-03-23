Paradiso has unveiled a six-course spring menu to embrace the new season

A fresh menu full of seasonal veggies is the spring dining experience we all want
Gort-Na-Nain asparagus features on the new spring menu from Paradiso, where founder Denis Cotter (right) focuses on seasonal ingredients

Thu, 23 Mar, 2023 - 11:02
Denise O’Donoghue

A beloved Cork City vegetarian restaurant has revealed its spring menu and it is a dreamy creation with seasonal vegetables to the fore.

Denis Cotter and his team at Paradiso on Lancaster Quay create innovative menus for each season, with a focus on seasonal ingredients with vegetables, unsurprisingly, front and centre.

Paradiso offers a six-course seasonal menu, and their spring menu features rich, complex flavours and moves away from the root vegetables of winter.

Artichokes, from the spring menu at Paradiso. Picture: Ruth Calder-Potts
Artichokes, from the spring menu at Paradiso. Picture: Ruth Calder-Potts

“Coming into spring, we are putting away the roots and tubers that have served us well over the long winter,” said manager Dave O’Mahony.

“The spring menu will focus on the early crop of asparagus from Gort-Na-Nain Vegetable Farm as well as nettles, wild garlic, artichokes and rhubarb. This is always an exciting time of year, but even more so this year as our new six-course menu format is the perfect way to showcase seasonal produce.” 

Manager Dave O'Mahony says spring is an exciting time for Paradiso. Picture: Miki Barlok
Manager Dave O'Mahony says spring is an exciting time for Paradiso. Picture: Miki Barlok

Dishes will feature asparagus, black garlic, preserved lemon and rosemary puree with viola and pan-roasted artichokes, nettle broth, lemon arancini, pine nut crumb and smoked tomato purée.

Sample desserts include rhubarb semifreddo with ginger crumb and aged Coolea with stout toast and beetroot relish.

The six-course spring costs €65 per person with optional wine pairing available for an additional €30 (€35 including an aperitif).

