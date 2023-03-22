Kinsale's Saint Francis Provision honoured with Michelin nod

The Kinsale restaurant been honoured by the Michelin guide with a Bib Gourmand distinction, which highlights restaurants offering 'great quality, great value cooking'
Chef Darren Kennedy with Barbara Nealon for a take away at St. Francis Provisions on Short Quay in Kinsale, Co Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 12:52
Nicole Glennon

Saint Francis Provisions in Kinsale has been honoured by the Michelin guide with a Bib Gourmand distinction. 

The Bib Gourmand highlights restaurants offering "great quality, great value cooking".

The Kinsale eatery, which seats just 13 guests, is the only restaurant in the Republic of Ireland to be newly honoured with the award this year.

The Michelin Guide to Great Britain and Ireland 2023 acknowledged Saint Francis Provision for their "punchy, daily changing Mediterranean small plates, accompanied by all-natural wines.”

Monkfish from Saint Francis Provisions
Monkfish from Saint Francis Provisions

Reviewing the restaurant's takeaway option in 2020, our reviewer Joe McNamee wrote, "In the aftermath, we loll around like blissed-out piggies, comatose by the trough, struggling to recall a lockdown finish-at-home meal that might top this one."

"On this showing, my strong desire to return to Saint Francis Provisions for the nocturnal offering is now bordering on manic compulsion but if someone were to serve up this kind of fare to our table without me having to really lift a finger, I’m not sure we’d ever leave home again."

Last year, three restaurants in the Republic were awarded the Bib Gourmand status in the Guide, including Cush in Ballycotton and Everett’s in Waterford city.

On Monday, this year's Michelin Stars and Michelin Green Stars awardees will be revealed in a special in-person ceremony, the first to take place since before Covid-19. 

