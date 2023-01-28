Restaurant review: Little bites of heaven at Cork's Paradiso

- Paradiso
- 16 Lancaster Quay, Cork
- Tel: 021-4277939
- Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 5pm to 10pm
- www.paradiso.restaurant
In October later this year, Paradiso (originally opened as Cafe Paradiso) will celebrate its 30th birthday, making it, in ‘restaurant years’ one of the most venerable old stagers in the country. To reach such seniority in hospitality, especially, as a vegetarian restaurant operating in the high-end, fine dining sector outside of a major metropolitan area, is a very special achievement. True, there are others of similar vintage elsewhere in Ireland but few with such a storied history of culinary innovation.
Many of tonight’s dishes are comfortingly familiar but there is a new technical precision, thanks in no small part to the work of new head chef Miguel Frutos, a veteran of several Michelin starred kitchens but each presents with a vibrancy that is as fresh as ever.
9
10
9
9.5
Set tasting menu €65 per person (excluding tip, wines, digestifs and coffees)